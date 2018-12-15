COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan’s boys basketball team rallied from a 30-25 halftime deficit to post a 46-41 Missouri River Activities Conference win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Friday night.
It was the first win of the season for Coach Andy Foster’s Crusaders. Heelan (1-5) outscored Tee Jay 11-4 in the third quarter to take a 36-34 lead heading into the game’s final eight minutes.
Drew Olsen scored a game-high 15 points for Heelan. Tommy Schiltz added nine points while both Cole Hogue and Cade Block each tallied six.
Cameron Lukavsky paced the Yellow Jackets with 14 points and 12 rebounds.