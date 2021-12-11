PREP BASKETBALL: Both South Sioux teams seek confidence, gets swept by Sioux City East

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Steve Selk and the South Sioux City High School girls basketball team has a swear jar.

The Cardinals, of course, aren’t allowed to swear, but they also can’t complain about how young they are or how small they are.

Selk, the Cardinals’ girls coach, wants them to gain confidence by telling each other what they do have instead of what they lack.

“There is a difference, and that’s the reality of it, but we’re not using it as an excuse,” Selk said. “We can’t talk about how small and how young we are. We do have to learn. We played hard, but we need to play physical.”

By the way, Selk said the amount of money in that swear jar right now is enough to buy a pizza.

“We talk about no excuses,” Selk said. “We’re trying to eliminate the self-negative talk. We are young, but that’s what it is.”

South Sioux gained some confidence on Saturday, despite losing at home to Sioux City East 47-31 at the MiniDome.

That confidence came during the first half, as South Sioux’s defense held the Black Raiders to 13 first-half points.

During last year’s game, the Cardinals allowed 69 points, so holding a ranked team to few points in the first half is something they can build on.

“The girls play so hard on the defensive end,” Selk said. “I thought we bothered them. Even when they scored in the second half, it came in transition. I’m happy with how we played in the half-court.

“The girls surprised themselves, and I’ve coached baseball for 17 years and girls basketball for 13 years, and the biggest difference is we tell the boys that they’re not as good as they think they are and the girls that they’re better than they are,” Selk said. “That confidence is coming along.”

South Sioux went 10-15 last season, and that included a five-game winning streak.

The Cardinals have four seniors this season — Aubree Van Berkum, Rylee Faling, Allie Lieber and Joslyn Eviglo.

Van Berkum is coming off of an ACL tear she suffered over the soccer season in April, and she didn’t want to miss her senior basketball season.

Selk even had to reassure her it was OK for her to miss summer workouts so that Van Berkum’s knee was in top shape by the start of the season.

“She’s gone through a lot,” Selk said. “When the girls see how hard she’s worked to get to where she is, what better person to get behind. She’s definitely a leader for us.”

Abbi Aitken and Valerie Correa each scored eight points for South Sioux.

The Black Raiders pulled away, as Kyley Vondrak scored seven quick points in the second half to help her team wake up a little bit.

East outscored 18-5 in the third quarter.

Taylor Drent led East with 12 points while Vondrak scored 10.

“We didn’t shoot it well at all,” East coach Brian Drent said. “It was a physical game and we didn’t adjust to it. We just had a crazy 14 days.”

East boys 78, South Sioux 45

Much like Selk, the South Sioux boys are also working on confidence.

That confidence, said new boys coach Nelson Wilson, is the one thing missing from the Cardinals from turning the final corner.

When Wilson took the job in the spring, he knew that it was going to be a work in progress. According to the longtime area coach, the Cardinals have made multiple strides since the spring.

“These guys were probably when a C-minus team when I started working with them during the summer,” Wilson said. “If I had to grade these guys right now, I’d give them a B-minus or a B. These guys have improved a ton. They’re working hard. In the midst of the five-game schedule that we’re on, we’re fixing things on the fly.”

Wilson is in his first year coaching the Cardinals, after serving the same role and activities director at Siouxland Christian the last couple years.

The Cardinals are 0-3 to start the season, after going 1-17 last season.

Still, Wilson believes that South Sioux is a good team just on the cusp of a turnaround.

“They show up every day and work hard in practice,” Wilson said. ‘The biggest challenge is chasing out the culture of going through the motions. They’re willing to show up every day.”

Winnebago transfer Anthony Earth with 17 points.

“He’s one of the coolest kids I’ve coached,” Wilson said. “He never gets rattled. He has this calmness about him. You can’t coach that calmness.”

The Black Raiders had two scorers in double figures: Preston Dobbs with 16 points while Cole Ritchie had 15.

East stepped up in Bie Ruei’s absence. Ruei was ejected with two technical fouls at the 4-minute, 27-second mark of the second quarter.

