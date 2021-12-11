PREP BASKETBALL: Cherokee's Kenna Mongan scores 32 points in win

HOLSTEIN, Iowa — The Cherokee High School girls basketball team defeated Ridge View 68-45, thanks to the efforts from Kenna Mongan.

Mongan scored 32 points, thanks to six 3-pointers on the night. She connected on four of them during the second half.

Lexi Pingel scored eight points for the Braves.

Katie Pickhinke scored nine points for the Raptors.

Westwood 54, South O'Brien 43: Jaeden Ferris led the Rebels with 17 points while Addy Johnson had 13.

Riley Draper led the Wolverines with 17 points while Abby Schreck scored 14.

The game was tied at 3-3 at the end of the first quarter and 17-17 at halftime.

BOYS

Trinity Christian 60, Siouxland Christian 53: The Tigers got their second win of the season, thanks to getting double-digit points from three different players.

Tigers senior Ethan Kooima had a game-high 15 points while Eli Klein had 13 and sophomore Dustin Hoksbergen had 12.

Hoksbergen also had six rebounds.

South O'Brien 56, Westwood 26: The Wolverines held the Rebels to four third-quarter points en route to the win.

Ben Woodall led the Wolverines with 16 points. He had six makes, including four from 3-point range.

