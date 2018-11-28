HULL, Iowa -- Sioux City East rallied from 13 points down early in the fourth quarter to overtake Hull Western Christian 62-54 in overtime in a girls basketball game here Tuesday night.
Kennedy McCloy paced the Black Raiders in their season opener with 19 points while also dishing out six assists. Katlynn Tucker added 17 points while Nyamer Diew, a 6-foot-2 transfer from Worthington, Minnesota, posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Olivia Granstra had 21 points for Western Christian, also playing its first game of the season. The Wolfpack had a 21-19 lead at halftime and were up 38-27 after three quarters before scoring the first basket of the fourth quarter to go in front by 13 points.
East plays at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Friday. Western Christian hosts Spirit Lake Tuesday.
STORM LAKE 50, NORTH 34: Rachel Bozonie charted 19 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and two assists, leading Storm Lake to a 50-34 girls basketball victory over North Tuesday at North High.
Jessica Slight pulled down 12 rebounds for the Tornadoes, now 1-2 on the season. North slipped to 0-3. The Stars hada 16-14 lead after one quarter but Storm Lake took command by outscoring North 12-6 in the second quarter and 11-5 in the third.
SIOUX CENTRAL 63, ESTHERVILLE-LC 58: Jake Hanson scored 18 points and Prestan Samson recorded a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Sioux Central boys basketball team opened its 2018-19 season with a 63-58 win over Estherville- Lincoln Central Tuesday at Estherville.
Hunter Decker finished with 13 points for the Rebels (1-0).
ELC falls to 0-2.
ELC had a four-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Sioux Central ended the game on a 21-12 run.
SIOUX CENTER 90, OKOBOJI 66: Cade Bleeker poured in 38 points, leading Sioux Center to a 90-66 victory over Okoboji in the boys basketball season opener for both teams here Tuesday night.
Wilson Harshbarger chipped in 16 points for the Warriors, who stretched a 25-20 first-quarter lead to 55-39 by halftime. Sioux Center enjoyed a 69-48 cushion at the end of the third quarter.
Jamison Helmers led Okoboji with 21 points and four assists. Kyle Martin contributed 15 points and Lucas Lorenzen 12.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 53, LEWIS CENTRAL 52: Denison-Schleswig clipped Council Bluffs Lewis Central 53-52 in the boys basketball season opener for both teams Tuesday at Lewis Central.
Charlie Wiebers had 18 points and eight rebounds for Denison-Schleswig, while Goanar Biliew tacked on 13 points.