MARCUS, Iowa - Freshman Taylor Harpenau scored 20 points and classmate Emily Dreckman added 15 to lead MMCRU to a 67-26 win over Storm Lake St.Mary's in a non-conference girls basketball season opener for each team Tuesday.
Lizzie Lenhart had 13 points to pace the Hawks.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 58, RIVER VALLEY 15: Jayde Barto finished with 10 points, six steals and five assists as the Kingsley-Pierson girls basketball team opened its 2018-19 season with a 58-15 win over River Valley in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Kingsley, Iowa.
Madison Goodwin scored 10 points for Kingsley-Pierson (1-0) while her younger sister, McKenzie notched eight points and nine rebounds.
Danika DeWitt led River Valley (0-2) with six points.
CHEROKEE 89, MVAOCOU 37: Kassidy Pingel and Payton Slaughter both scored 20 points as the No. 4 (2A) Cherokee girls basketball team opened its 2018-19 season with an 89-37 nonconference win over MVAOCOU on Tuesday in Cherokee.
Teagan Slaughter finished with 15 points for Cherokee (1-0) and JeMae Nichols added 10.
Katelyn Trucke scored 12 points for MVAOCOU (1-1).
WOODBURY CENTRAL 61, REMSEN ST. MARY 13: Maddie Paulsen and Camrin Baird scored 16 points each the lead the Wildcats to a season opening win in Remsen Tuesday evening.
Sally Gallagher also chipped in with a dozen points for Woodbury Central, which led 22-0 after one quarter and 41-6 at the half. Brittany Johnson and Lexi Harpenau had four points apiece to lead the Hawks.
LE MARS 66, HINTON 24: No. 7 (Class 4A) Le Mars got 19 points from Madison Dreckman and opened its season with a win over the Blackhawks in a girls basketball game played in Hinton Tuesday. Anna Coffee had 10 points to lead the hosts.
WESTWOOD 59, AKRON-WESTFIELD 43: Carah Drees and Brenna Pike both scored 16 points as the Westwood girls basketball team opened its 2018-19 season with a 59-43 win over Akron-Westfield in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Akron, Iowa.
Andee Martin finished with 12 points for Westwood (1-0).
Brooke Koele scored 16 points for Akron-Westfield (0-1) and Jaden Harris added 11.
Both teams finished perfect from the free throw line. Westwood made all 12 free throws while the Westerners made all eight.