MOVILLE, Iowa | Sally Gallagher scored 25 points while leading Woodbury Central to a 63-44 non-conference win over West Sioux in a battle of undefeated teams Thursday night.
Maddie Paulsen added season-highs of 20 points and 13 rebounds for Woodbury Central (9-0). It was her first double-double of the season for a squad that took a 28-24 halftime lead.
Woodbury Central then outscored the Falcons 15-10 in the third quarter. Gallagher made three of her game-high four three-point baskets in the third.
Payton Schwiesow made three three-pointers while scoring 11 points for West Sioux (6-1). Shady Blankenship and Emma Mace each added nine points.
CHEROKEE 76, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 26: Upper Iowa University recruit Kassidy Pingel led a balanced scoring attack with 21 points as fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Cherokee rolled to a non-conference win at Sioux City Thursday night.
Pingel scored 16 points in the first half for Cherokee (9-0), which jumped to a 26-5 lead after the game’s first eight minutes and extended the advantage to 56-12 by halftime. JeMae Nichols scored all 12 of her points in the first half.
Tegan Slaughter and Payton Slaughter added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Braves.
Sophie Klynsma paced Siouxland Christian with 12 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 63, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 30: Delaney Iseminger scored 25 points as the No. 14 (1A) Kingsley-Pierson girls basketball team defeated Remsen St. Mary’s 63-30 in a nonconference game on Thursday in Kingsley, Iowa.
Jayde Barto finished with 18 points for Kingsley-Pierson (8-1).
Maddy Feller had 11 points for the Hawks (0-7) and Sydney Schroeder added 10.
Boys
WEST SIOUX 91, WOODBURY CENTRAL 47: Hunter Dekkers and Baxter Walsh each connected on five three-pointers, shooting unbeaten West Sioux past Woodbury Central, 91-47, in a nonconference boys' basketball tilt in Moville on Thursday.
Walsh tallied 25 points on the night; Dekkers collected 24 and senior Chase Ranschau contributed 18 for the War Eagle Conference representatives.
The Falcons bolted to a 27-9 first-quarter advantage in posting their ninth win against zero losses.
Junior guards Mitchell Countryman and Matt Carney notched 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Woodbury Central, which suffered its ninth defeat in as many games.