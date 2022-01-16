PREP BASKETBALL: Kingsley-Pierson, Woodbury Central split co-ed doubleheader

MOVILLE, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School basketball team held Woodbury Central to 13 points in both the second and third quarters to beat the WIldcats 51-46 on the road Saturday night.

Panthers junior MaKenna Bowman made seven shots for a 22-point game.

Avery Schroeder also scored 18 points. The Panthers junior made four 3-pointers.

Boys basketball

Woodbury Central 61, Kingsley-Pierson 42: The Wildcats held the Panthers to just 10 points in both the first and second quarters to get the home win on Saturday.

Carter Bleil led the Wildcats with 17 points. He made six shots, including a field goal. Aidan O’Mara had 16 points while Kaleb Bleil had 15 points.

Beau Goodwin led the Panthers with nine points.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 84, Bishop Heelan 44: Abraham Lincoln boys basketball played their most complete game according to head coach Jacob Isaacson in an 84-44 win over Sioux City Heelan on the road on Saturday.

A.L. led 18-7 after the first quarter, 36-18 at halftime and 56-33 after three quarters. The Lynx outscored the Crusaders 28-11 in the fourth quarter.

Senior Jake Duffy scored seven straight points in the second quarter to help stretch the lead to double digits.

Josh Dix led A.L. with 15 points, Gruber and J.R. Knauss scored 13 a piece, sophomore Jayden Calabro tallied 12 and Duffey totaled 11.

Western Christian 73, Spirit Lake 34: Wyatt Gulker led the Wolfpack with 14 points, as he made two 3-pointers.

Tate Van Regenmorter had 14 and Ty Van Essen scored 12. Van Regenmorter also had six rebounds.

Ponca 49, BRLD 35: The Indians made 37 percent of their shots in the win.

Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca with 15 points while Zach Fernau scored 12.

Peter Hugenin of the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0