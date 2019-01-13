PONCA, Neb. | Brandon Kneifl scored 16 points Saturday night while leading the sixth-ranked (Class C-2) Ponca boys basketball team to a 64-34 win over Westwood.
Kneifl, a regular from last year’s Ponca squad that won a second straight C-2 state championship, converted 4 of 9 attempts from three-point range. Cole Richards came off the bench to provide 10 points and eight rebounds.
Gage McGill and Jayde Reid each added nine points for Ponca (11-2) which reversed a 12-11 first-quarter deficit to a 32-23 advantage at halftime. Coach Adam Poulosky’s squad then outscored Westwood 13-2 in the third quarter on the way to the rout.
Harrison East led Westwood (3-10) with 12 points.
EMERSON-HUBBARD 60, WYNOT 44: Nolan Belt provided 22 points and 12 rebounds while leading Emerson-Hubbard’s boys basketball team to Saturday night’s 60-44 win at home over Wynot.
Jacob Kneifl added 18 points for Emerson-Hubbard (3-10), which snapped a 12-12 tie by outscoring the Blue Devils 15-13 in the second quarter. The Pirates entered the third quarter with a 48-37 lead.
Landon Wieseler provided 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals for Wynot (7-6). Anthony Haberman added 10 points in the Blue Devils’ fourth straight loss.
GIRLS
WYNOT 62, EMERSON-HUBBARD 32: Michaela Lang made 3 of 5 three-point attempts in a 12-point performance that carried the eighth-ranked (Class D-2) Wynot girls in Saturday night’s win at Emerson.
Katelyn Heine provided 11 points and six assists for Wynot (10-3) while Emersyn Sudbeck grabbed seven rebounds.
Melanie Gentrup scored 18 points to pace Emerson-Hubbard (5-8).