Prep basketball roundup: Elk Point-Jefferson girls lose at Sioux Falls' Hoop City Classic

SIOUX FALLS — The Elk Point-Jefferson High School girls basketball team lost to Thunder Basin on Wednesday morning, 61-39, to open the Hoop City Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Huskies were held to 19 first-half points, and they made 8 of 29 shots in the first 16 minutes of the game. They did have an early three-point lead halfway through the first quarter.

EP-J scored 16 points during the fourth quarter while holding Thunder Basin to nine.

Kaitlyn VanRoekel led the Huskies with nine points. She made four of 12 shots, including a 3-pointer.

Danica Torrez was the other Huskies shooter to make a 3-pointer.

Late Tuesday

Dakota Valley boys 76, Platte-Geddes 41: Isaac Bruns made 10 of 15 shots to help lead the Panthers to the win.

Bruns made eight shots inside the 3-point arc but he also made two 3s. The Panthers junior also had 12 rebounds.

Jaxon Hennies scored 13 points, as he made three 3s.

Joey Bryan and Randy Rosenquist each had 11 points.

Wynot boys 65, Crofton 51: The Blue Devils moved to 8-0 on the season, as they jumped out to a 20-10 lead on Tuesday.

Charlie Schroeder led the Blue Devils with a 22-point game. He made 10 of 14 shots.

Chase Schroeder scored 12 points for Wynot.

Senior Roy Knapp and freshman Braxton Foxhoven each scored 12 points for the Warriors.

