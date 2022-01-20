PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Emily Dreckman leads MMCRU in win over Kingsley-Pierson

REMSEN, Iowa — The MMCRU High School girls basketball team outscored Kingsley-Pierson 35-16 on Thursday and ended up beating the Panthers 69-40.

Royals senior Emily Dreckman scored a game-high 24 points, as she made nine out of 16 shots.

Fellow 1,000-point scorer and senior Ellie Hilbrands had a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Taylor Harpenau had 11 points.

Panthers junior Avery Schroeder had 15 points. She made five shots, including four 3-pointers.

OABCIG 58, Siouxland Christian 28: Falcons senior Riley Schiernbeck scored 34 points, as all 15 of her made shots came within the 3-point arc.

Schiernbeck also had 10 rebounds and five blocks. Krista Sibenaller had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Unity Christian 71, Sioux Center 51: The Knights outscored the Warriors 27-5 in the second quarter to get the win at home.

Gracie Schoonhoven, the state’s No. 3 scorer, added 30 points to her season total. She took 15 shots, and the Knights junior made 14 of them.

Tyra Schuiteman was 11-for-13, good for 24 points.

Willow Bleeker led the Warriors with 15 points.

Boys basketball

Woodbury Central 59, West Monona 44: The Wildcats scored 33 points during the second hal to get the home win on Thursday.

Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 15 points, while Aidan O’Mara and Kaleb Bleil had 13 points each.

Kodiak Nelson led the Spartans with 17 points.

Unity Christian 73, Sioux Center 67: The Knights outrebounded the Warriors 26-18 on Thursday.

James Bouma led the Knights with 27 points, while Jacob Van Donge scored 16.

Carter De Jong had 14 points while Bo Byl had 12.

Tyler Roseberry was one of four Warriors scorers who scored in double figures with 15 points.

