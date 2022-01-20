PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jada Newberg leads the Crusaders in win over North

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team earned a road win on Friday at North, beating the Stars 59-28.

The Crusaders led 24-11 at the half.

Jada Newberg led the Crusaders with 17 points, while Brooklyn Stanley had 13. Kenley Meis chipped in with 12 points.

Sydney Rexius led North with eight points.

Late Thursday

Girls basketball

MMCRU 69, Kingsley-Pierson 40: The MMCRU High School girls basketball team outscored Kingsley-Pierson 35-16 on Thursday and ended up beating the Panthers 69-40.

Royals senior Emily Dreckman scored a game-high 24 points, as she made nine out of 16 shots.

Fellow 1,000-point scorer and senior Ellie Hilbrands had a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Taylor Harpenau had 11 points.

Panthers junior Avery Schroeder had 15 points. She made five shots, including four 3-pointers.

OABCIG 58, Siouxland Christian 28: Falcons senior Riley Schiernbeck scored 34 points, as all 15 of her made shots came within the 3-point arc.

Schiernbeck also had 10 rebounds and five blocks. Krista Sibenaller had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Unity Christian 71, Sioux Center 51: The Knights outscored the Warriors 27-5 in the second quarter to get the win at home.

Gracie Schoonhoven, the state’s No. 3 scorer, added 30 points to her season total. She took 15 shots, and the Knights junior made 14 of them.

Tyra Schuiteman was 11-for-13, good for 24 points.

Willow Bleeker led the Warriors with 15 points.

Remsen St. Mary’s 78, HMS 32: The Hawks started out on a 24-4 run in the first quarter to clinch the win.

Claire Schroeder led the Hawks with 21 points, while Whitney Jensen had 16 and Carmindee Ricke scored 16.

Jasmine Lux led the Hawks with 10 points.

West Monona 61, Woodbury Central 27: The Spartans led 33-16 at the half.

Miella Struble led the Spartans with 16 points, while Kacy Miller had 15. Jalyn Struble scored 13.

Boys basketball

Woodbury Central 59, West Monona 44: The Wildcats scored 33 points during the second hal to get the home win on Thursday.

Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 15 points, while Aidan O’Mara and Kaleb Bleil had 13 points each.

Kodiak Nelson led the Spartans with 17 points.

Unity Christian 73, Sioux Center 67: The Knights outrebounded the Warriors 26-18 on Thursday.

James Bouma led the Knights with 27 points, while Jacob Van Donge scored 16.

Carter De Jong had 14 points while Bo Byl had 12.

Tyler Roseberry was one of four Warriors scorers who scored in double figures with 15 points.

MMCRU 54, Kingsley-Pierson 44: Kyler Bork led the Royals with 17 points while Derek Goth had 15.

Beau Goodwin led the Panthers with 15 points.

Remsen St. Mary’s 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49: The Hawks led 36-27 at the half.

Jaxon Bunkers led RSM with 23 points, as he made five 3s.

Austin Jensen had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Lance Berends led the Hawks with a 27-point, 11-rebound double-double.

