ORANGE CITY, Iowa | MOC-Floyd Valley improved to 12-10 overall with a 48-32 win over Sheldon on Saturday in the first round of the Class 3A regional girls basketball tournament.
Jazlin De Haan scored 18 points to lead the Dutch and Jadeyn Schutt had 14 points.
Sheldon fell to 10-12 overall. Cassidy Bart scored 14 points.
MOC-Floyd Valley will face Sioux Center in a regional semifinal game that will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Miford
RIDGE VIEW 71, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 47: Ridge View got out to a 36-21 halftime lead and advanced to the next round of the Class 2A regionals with a 71-47 win over HMS.
Ridge View improves to 12-9 overall. HMS ends the season with a 2-19 record.
Kenzee Wunschle had a double-double in the win for the Raptors with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Kinzey Dutler had 15 points and six assists for a team that will play a semifinal game Tuesday night at 7 o'clock in Sioux Rapids against Sioux Central.
Jennie Riedemann had 11 points to lead HMS.
BOYS
PONCA 58, WAYNE 53: Carter Kingsbury scored 29 points Saturday while leading Ponca's boys basketball team to a 58-53 win over Wayne.
Kingsbury's total included 11 of 13 free throw shooting. He grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and had two steals.
Brandon Kneifl, before fouling out, scored 16 points and made four of the Indians' seven three-point baskets. Gage McGill threw eight assists for Ponca (18-4) while Evan Anderson grabbed seven rebounds.