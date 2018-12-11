MOVILLE, Iowa – A 15-2 surge to open the third quarter turned a halftime deficit into an advantage in helping the Rams of MVAOCOU turn back Woodbury Central, 63-53, in a Western Valley Conference boys' basketball contest here Tuesday.
The host Wildcats burst out to a 20-11 lead after the opening eight minutes, a lead the visitors would cut to six points, 36-30, at the break. The third quarter was key as MVAOCOU outscored WC, 17-4, in the frame while notching its third win of the season.
Senior Calvin Ferris connected on four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points for Coach Corey Dose's bunch. Classmate Ely Fundermann tacked on 17 as the Rams improved to 3-2 on the year, 2-2 versus Western Valley foes.
Junior Mitchell Countryman paced the Wildcat attack with 15 points. Freshman Carter Bleil added 12 for a unit that fell to 0-8 on the season, 0-4 against the league.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 69, AKRON-WESTFIELD 39: Austin Van Donge scored 13 points as the Unity Christian boys basketball team defeated Akron-Westfield 69-39 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Orange City, Iowa.
Ethan Klompien finished with 11 points for Unity Christian (6-0) and both Damon Dekkers and Brody Rens had 10.
Nick Jacobs scored 13 points for the Westerners (1-4).
IKM-MANNING 70, RIVERSIDE 22: Ethan Carter scored 18 points as the IKM-Manning boys basketball team defeated Riverside 70-22 in a Western Iowa Conference game on Tuesday in Manning, Iowa.
Nathan Blankman finished with 13 points for IKM-Manning (4-1).
Riverside falls to 1-5.
LE MARS 63, ESTHERVILLE-LC 43: Le Mars handed Estherville-Lincoln Central a 63-43 setback Tuesday night in Le Mars.
Alex Irwin led the victorious Bulldogs (3-1) with 19 points, while Spencer Mackey tacked on 16 points. Alec Heifner paced Estherville-LC (1-5) with 12 points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 76, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 42: Jackson Louscher scored 20 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Everly Tuesday. Zeke Lundquist also added 14 points, Tristan Wilson 13 and Case Moermond 10 for South O'Brien (5-1). John Galm had 18 points to lead the Rebels (0-6).
MMCRU 49, HMS 42: Joel Johnson scored 18 points as the MMCRU boys basketball team improved to 1-4 with a 49-42 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Marcus, Iowa.
Reece Petersen finished with 15 points for HMS (1-3) and Cade Schiphoff had 14.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 53, SPENCER 48: Carter Broek scored 19 points as the No. 2 (2A) Western Christian boys basketball team defeated Spencer 53-48 in a Lakes Conference game on Tuesday in Hull, Iowa.
Clay VanTol tossed in 12 points for Western Christian (2-1).
Marcus Klemme and Michael Storey both finished with 13 points for Spencer (1-3).
WESTWOOD 43, LAWTON-BRONSON 41: Sam Miller scored 18 points and had the game-winning assist in the final seconds as the Westwood boys basketball team defeated Lawton-Bronson 43-41 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Sloan, Iowa.
Ben Brekke hit a 3-pointer from the left wing off an assist from Miller to give the Rebels a 43-41 lead with seven seconds left in the game. Lawton-Bronson missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.
Max Fluent finished with 16 points for Lawton-Bronson (4-3, 3-2 WVC) and Ben Thelander added 11.
Westwood improves to 3-1 in conference play and 3-3 overall.
POCAHONTAS 64, EAST SAC COUNTY 61: Jace Davidson scored 37 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired as the Pocahontas boys basketball team defeated East Sac County 64-61 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday in Pocahontas, Iowa.
Nathan Aljets finished with nine points for Pocahontas (4-1).
Griffin O’Neill scored 20 points for East Sac County (2-3), Brandyn Clair had 14 and Ryan Bellcock added 10.
WEST SIOUX 70, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 62: Hunter Dekkers scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the No. 9 (2A) West Sioux boys basketball team defeated Remsen St. Mary’s 70-62 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Hawarden, Iowa.
Kade Lynott had 17 points for West Sioux (6-0) while Chase Koopmans finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
St. Mary’s falls to 3-2.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 61, OKOBOJI 57: Sibley-Ocheyedan gained a slight advantage in overtime to beat Okoboji on Tuesday.
Grant Brouwer led the Generals with 23 points and Carter Brouwer scored 17 points.
For Okoboji, Lucas Lorenzen scored 19 points and Cris Halbur had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jamison Helmers added 10 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 54, RED OAK 31: Denison-Schleswig held Red Oak to three points in the second quarter to pull away for the win. Denison-Schleswig improved to 4-1 with the win.
Goanar Biliew had a double-double in the win with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three blocked shots. Charlie Wiebers added 13 points and four steals. Austin Korner had eight points and seven rebounds.
Carter Bruce had 10 points and five rebounds in the loss for Red Oak, which falls to 0-5 on the season.
Nebraska
PONCA 70, LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERDIGE 56: Brandon Kneifl had a game-high 23 points to lead the Indians to a prep basketball win Tuesday evening.
WYNOT 63, HOMER 44: Landon Wieseler scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils to a boys basketball win in a game played in Wynot, Neb. Tuesday.
IOWA GIRLS
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 37, RED OAK 36: Denison-Schleswig scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to get past Red Oak on Tuesday.
Hannah Neemann led Denison-Schleswig with 12 points.
For Red Oak, Alie West had nine points.