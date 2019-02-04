DENISON, Iowa | Seventh-ranked (Class 4A) Denison-Schleswig raced to a 19-4 lead at the end of the first quarter on the way to a 63-34 non-conference win over OABCIG Monday night.
Hannah Neemann scored a game-high 16 points as Denison-Schleswig (17-1) claimed its 15th straight victory. Alex Mohr added 15 points and Sarah Heilesen ended with 14.
Ryder Cranston led OABCIG (5-16) with nine points.
SOUTH O’BRIEN 61, MMCRU 60: Hannah Dau scored 17 points while leading South O’Brien to Monday night’s War Eagle Conference win at Paullina.
Dau’s total included two three-point baskets for South O’Brien (14-6) while Kaylee Jacobs made three threes in a 13-point performance.
Taylor Harpenau led MMCRU (15-5) with 21 points, one more than Ellie Hilbrands.
LAWTON-BRONSON 49, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 38: Kaitlyn Ricke converted five of seven three-point attempts while scoring a game-high 17 points in Lawton-Bronson’s win at Elk Point, S.D. Monday night.
Haylee Williams and Rylee Wagner scored 16 and 12 points, respectively, for Lawton-Bronson (13-7).
Lily Kempf paced the Huskies with 14 points. Kenna Curry grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
PREP BOYS
SOUTH O’BRIEN 64, MMCRU 27: Kiley Yates claimed his 300th career win at South O’Brien paced by Jackson Louscher, who scored 18 points in front of the hometown fans at Paullina.
Alex Presthus and Zeke Lundquist each tallied 13 for South O’Brien (15-4) while MMCRU (9-10) received seven points each from Joel Johnson and Andrew Prescott.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 70, LAWTON-BRONSON 60: Riley Schmidt paced a quartet of double-figure scorers with 22 points as Elk Point-Jefferson used a strong second half to defeat Lawton-Bronson in Elk Point, S.D., Monday night.
Ethan Hamitt added 12 points for Elk Point-Jefferson (2-11), which stretched a 29-28 halftime lead by outscoring the Eagles 24-19 in the third quarter, then maintained their advantage. Adam Grashoff and Will Geary each tallied 10 points.
Max Fluent paced Lawton-Bronson (13-6) with 22 points. Ben Thelander added 18.
IKM MANNING 41, MVAOCOU 35: Alex Lingle scored 12 points for IKM Manning, which improved to 12-7 following Monday night’s non-conference win at Manning.
Ethan Carter added 10 for the Hawks while MVAOCOU received a game-high 17 points from Ely Fundermann.
WEST SIOUX 76, UNITY CHRISTIAN 67: Chase Ranschau's game-high 24 points enabled West Sioux to push its season record to 18-0 following Monday night's win.
Hunter Dekkers scored 23 points and threw five assists for the Falcons. Kade Lynott contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots while Baxter Walsh tallied 11 points. Chase Koopmans claimed eight rebounds.
RIVER VALLEY 47, WEST MONONA 45: Garrett Trapp's game-high 21 points lifted River Valley to Monday night's two-point Western Valley Conference win over West Monona.
Dylan Collison led West Monona with 14 points. Calvin Coffman added 13.