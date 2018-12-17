NEWELL, Iowa | Class 1A No. 1-ranked Newell-Fonda splashed 10 three-point baskets, four from Emma Stewart during Monday night’s 79-22 non-conference win over OABCIG.
Stewart scored 12 points for Newell-Fonda (7-0), which bolted to a 20-3 lead after the game’s first eight minutes. Megan Morenz hit a three while leading the Mustangs with 14 points.
Macy Sievers made a shot from beyond the arc in a 10-point performance. Camryn Wilken made three threes and scored nine points.
Ryler Cranston paced OABCIG (3-6) with 10 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 62, MVAOCOU 18: Sarah Heilesen led a quartet of double-figure scorers with 19 points as Denison-Schleswig rolled to its fourth straight win.
Hannah Neemann added 12 points for Denison-Schleswig (6-1), which jumped off to a 19-5 first quarter lead. Alex Mohr and Paige Andersen added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Avery Ehlers led MVAOCOU (3-5) with seven points.
LAWTON-BRONSON 53, AKRON-WESTFIELD 45: Haley Williams’ game-high 22 points carried Lawton-Bronson’s girls to a non-conference win at Akron.
Kaitlin Ricke added 11 points for Lawton-Bronson (4-4) while Brooke Koele paced Akron-Westfield (3-5) with 13 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 59, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 33: Jayde Barto supplied 21 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots while leading No. 14 (Class 1A) Kingsley-Pierson to a triumph Monday night at the Bultman Center on the Northwestern College campus in Orange City.
Delaney Iseminger added 14 points for Kingsley-Pierson while Madison Goodwin contributed 10 points, eight steals, five rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.
Kayla Gerken led George-Little Rock with nine points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 63, WHITING 18: Riley Doenhoefer scored 26 points for Siouxland Christian, which ended a two-game losing streak with Monday night’s home victory during Western Valley Conference action.
Cassie Jones added 20 for the Eagles, who improved their season record to 2-5.
BOYS
MANSON NORTHWEST WEBSTER 59, RIDGE VIEW 54: Kaden Hanson’s game-high 23 points carried Manson Northwest Webster’s boys to a 59-54 non-conference triumph over Ridge View Monday night.
Jake Kliegl paced Ridge View (3-5) with 16 points. Austin Degen added 14.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 70, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 39: Matt Haken came off the bench to score 14 points while leading George-Little Rock to Monday night’s win at the Bultman Center in Orange City.
Landon Jumbeck added 13 points for George-Little Rock (6-1). Payton Mauldin tallied 12 points while Lucas Nagel finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots.
Nathan Keck led Kingsley-Pierson (4-5) with 10 points.