STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Prestan Samson recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds as the No. 5 (1A) Sioux Central boys basketball team defeated Storm Lake St. Mary’s 72-32 in a Twin Lakes Conference game here Tuesday.
Ben Hargens finished with 12 points for Sioux Central (5-0) and Hunter Decker added 10.
Jake Heitman and Dawson Miller both had 10 points for St. Mary’s (1-4).
OA-BCIG 62, RIVER VALLEY 45: Kaden Ladwig scored 21 points to lead the Falcons to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win over the Wolverines in a game played in Ida Grove Tuesday.
Landon Ray also added 14 points and Cooper DeJean 13 for OA-BCIG (5-0). Tyler Towne had 21 points and Garrett Trapp 13 for River Valley (3-2).
SPIRIT LAKE 69, NEWELL-FONDA 61: Owen Coburn recorded a double-double with 28 points and 15 rebounds as the No. 10 (3A) Spirit Lake boys basketball team defeated Newell-Fonda 69-61 in a non-conference game on Tuesday in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Kip Hurd finished with 16 points for Spirit Lake (4-1).
Bryce Coppock scored 38 points for Newell-Fonda (2-3).
MVAOCOU 63, Woodbury Central 53: A 15-2 surge to open the third quarter turned a halftime deficit into an advantage in helping the Rams of MVAOCOU turn back Woodbury Central, 63-53, in a Western Valley Conference boys' basketball contest at Moville on Tuesday.
The host Wildcats burst out to a 20-11 lead after the opening eight minutes, a lead the visitors would cut to six points, 36-30, at the break. The third quarter was key as MVAOCOU outscored WC, 17-4, in the frame while notching its third win of the season.
Senior Calvin Ferris connected on four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points for Coach Corey Dose's bunch. Classmate Ely Fundermann tacked on 17 as the Rams improved to 3-2 on the year, 2-2 versus Western Valley foes.
Junior Mitchell Countryman paced the Wildcat attack with 15 points. Freshman Carter Bleil added 12 for a unit that fell to 0-8 on the season, 0-4 against the league.
RIDGE VIEW 46, WEST MONONA 22: Austin Degen scored 13 points and Jack Tokheim 12 to lead the Raptors to a win over the Spartans in a Western Valley Conference boys basketball game played in Holstein Tuesday. Ridge View improved to 3-3 while West Monona fell to 0-6. Dylan Stroman scored eight points to lead the Spartans.
Girls
SOUTH O'BRIEN 67, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 28: Hannah Dau scored 27 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win over the Rebels in a game played in Everly Tuesday. Taryn Hintz also scored 12 for South O'Brien (5-1). Carrisa Doran had 10 points to lead CC-E (1-6).
CHEROKEE 82, STORM LAKE 35: No. 4 Cherokee (Class 2A) got 20 points from Payton Slaughter and 18 more from Kassidy Pingel as it breezed past the Tornadoes in a Lakes Conference game played in Storm Lake Tuesday.
JeMae Nichols also had 14 points for Cherokee (8-0). Mary Yanga scored 13 points to pace Storm Lake (1-6).
MMCRU 73, HMS 23: Emily Dreckman scored 21 points as the MMCRU girls basketball team defeated Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73-23 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Marcus, Iowa.
Madison Treinen finished with 12 points for the Royals (5-1) and Mya Holmes tossed in 11.
Jennie Riedemann led HMS (1-4) with eight points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 61, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 47: Jayde Barto scored 13 points as the No. 13 (1A) Kingsley-Pierson girls basketball team defeated Siouxland Christian 61-47 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Sioux City.
Delaney Iseminger finished with 12 points for the Panthers (7-1).
Riley Doenhoefer had 15 points for Siouxland Christian (1-4) and Cassie Jones added 13.
OABCIG 70, RIVER VALLEY 38: Carly Murphy scored 23 points as the OABCIG girls basketball team downed River Valley 70-38 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Ida Grove, Iowa.
Halle Hemer had 15 points for the Falcons (3-3).
Taylor Knaack led River Valley (1-6) with 22 points.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 78, HINTON 37: Addison Weber scored 18 points as the Gehlen Catholic girls basketball team defeated Hinton 78-37 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Hinton, Iowa.
Chloe Bunkers finished with 13 points for Gehlen Catholic (6-1), Sydney Livermore had 12 and Lauren Heying added 11.
Aspen Coffee scored 10 points for Hinton (2-5).
POCAHONTAS 52, EAST SAC COUNTY 45: Delaney Ehn scored 17 points and Kaylee Shivers recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Pocahontas girls basketball team defeated East Sac County 52-45 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday in Pocahontas, Iowa.
Leah Aljets finished with eight points and 10 rebounds for Pocahontas (3-3).
Taylor Houska scored 19 points for the Raiders (2-4) and Bree Boeckman added 10.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 67, MVAOCOU 14: Sally Gallagher scored 15 points as the Woodbury Central girls basketball team defeated MVAOCOU 67-14 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Moville, Iowa.
Camrin Baird and Maddie Paulsen both finished with 13 points for Woodbury Central (8-0).
Brooklyn Beery led the Rams (3-4) with four points.
Woodbury Central bolted to a 31-4 advantage at the end of the 1st quarter.
The Wildcats have now held two-straight opponents to under 15 points after beating Alta-Aurelia 66-13 on Saturday.
WESTWOOD 71, LAWTON-BRONSON 40: Carah Drees scored 19 points as the No. 14 (1A) Westwood girls basketball team defeated Lawton-Bronson 71-40 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Sloan, Iowa.
Makenna Harding and Briley Pike both finished with 13 points for the Rebels (4-2) and Brenna Pike added 10.
Kaitlyn Ricke scored 13 points for Lawton-Bronson (2-4) and Hayley Williams had 12.
Westwood led 35-21 at halftime, then outscored Lawton-Bronson 19-6 in the third quarter to take a 54-27 lead into the final stanza.
ROCK VALLEY 48, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 36: Emily De Ruyter and Lexie VanKekerix both scored 11 points as the Rock Valley girls basketball team defeated MOC-Floyd Valley 48-36 in a Siouxland Conference game on Tuesday in Orange City, Iowa.
Madi Strubbe finished with 10 points for Rock Valley (5-1).
Jazlin De Haan had 14 points (4-2).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 74, AKRON-WESTFIELD 60: Janie Schoonhoven scored 25 points and Jori Bronner tossed in 22 as the Unity Christian girls basketball team defeated Akron-Westfield 74-60 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Orange City, Iowa.
Justine Malenke finished with 11 points for the Knights (4-2).
Brooke Koele scored 14 points for Akron-Westfield (2-4). Chloee Colt and Natalie Nielsen both had 13 points and Kassandra Vanderlinden added 10.
Nebraska
PONCA 53, LCC 40: Kaci Day scored 15 points as the Ponca girls basketball team defeated LCC 53-40 on Tuesday in Ponca, Neb.
Alyssa Crosgrove and Taylor Lamprecht both finished with 11 points for Ponca (4-0).
Erica Wolfgram had 11 points for LCC (2-4).