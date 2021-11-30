PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East sweeps Spencer at home

SIOUX CITY — The East High School boys basketball team opened its season with an 80-58 win over Spencer at East High.

Bie Ruei led the Black Raiders with 21 points. Ruei scored 11 of those points in the first half.

Then, during the second half, Ruei was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Even though Ruei was the leading scorer, he credited his teammates for the win.

“I am not the No. 1 guy,” Ruei said. “We are all players who play together as a team. We are all family. We come together, move the rock together and see what happens.”

Cole Ritchie hit three 3-pointers, and he scored 19 points on the night.

Karter Petzenhauser led the Tigers with 22 points.

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Lawton-Bronson 38: Jackson Howe led the Panthers with 14 points. Connor Beelner and Derek Reinking both scored 12 points for K-P, too.

Lawton-Bronson’s leading scorer was Kinnick Thoreson with nine points.

Woodbury Central 61, East Sac 44: The Wildcats opened the season with a 36-point second half to beat East Sac.

Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 19 points. He wa also 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Aidan O’Mara made two 3s en route to a 16-point game.

Unity Christian 57, Le Mars 52: The Knights outscored the Bulldogs 15-6 during the second quarter on Tuesday.

The Knights earned their win from the free-throw line. Unity was 18-for-32 from the stripe, while Le Mars was 4 of 7 from the line.

James Bouma led Unity with 19 points. He made two 3s.

Jacob Van Donge scored 12 points. He was 7 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Caleb Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 21 points. He was 3-for-12 from 3-point range. Reece Spieler chipped in 12 points.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 74, Sioux Central 41: Ethan Larson led the Rebels with 12 points.

The Rebels were 8-for-23 from 3-point range and visited the free-throw line just four times.

GIRLS

East 71, Spencer 59: The Black Raiders limited the Tigers to 12 second-quarter points.

In the second half, East had 39 points.

Kyley Vondrak led the home team with 18 points, and she had two made 3s.

Megan Callahan hit six shots for a 16-point game.

Kayla Benson (11) and Alex Flattery (10) also scored in double figures.

Jada Piercy led the Tigers with 20 points. She made three 3s and five of six free throws.

Bishop Heelan 46, Lewis Central 44: Brooklyn Stanley led the Crusaders with a 15-point game at home.

Stanley hit five field goals, including two 3s.

Jada Newberg chipped in with eight points.

The Crusaders are 3-0 heading into Friday’s game against East.

Hinton 53, Westwood 48 (2 OT): For the second straight night, the Rebels played in a double-overtime game. This time, they were on the losing end.

Hinton scored nine points during the second overtime, while holding Westwood to four. The game was tied at 38-38 at the end of regulation.

Anna Coffee led Hinton with 15 points. Bella Badar had 13 and Ashlyn Kovarna had 11.

Addy Johnson led Westwood with 19 points. Jaeden Ferris had 14 points.

Unity Christian 58, Le Mars 41: The Knights’ defense held Le Mars to a 35-percent night to get the win.

The Knights also gathered 16 second-chance points to the Bulldogs’ two.

Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity with 26 points and six rebounds.

Jenna Bouma had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Tyra Schuiteman recorded a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Sarah Brown led the Bulldogs with a 24-point night. She made five 3s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0