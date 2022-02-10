Prep basketball roundup: Sioux Falls O'Gorman beats Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY — The East High School girls basketball team lost on Thursday to Sioux Falls O'Gorman 49-33 at East High.

Megan Callahan and Kayla Benson each scored nine points to lead the Black Raiders.

Alex Flattery scored seven points.

The Black Raiders hit four 3-pointers. Benson had two, while Kyley Vondrak and Callahan each had one.

Class 1A regionals

Kingsley-Pierson 37, George-Little Rock 30: The Panthers led 14-13 at the half.

McKenzie Goodwin led the Panthers with 16 points and six rebounds. Avery Schroeder had 15 points and MaKenna Bowman had two.

Goodwin and junior Gabby Boustead each had six rebounds.

Gehlen Catholic 56, Trinity Christian 39: Jays senior Lauren Heying reached the 1,000-point mark during Thursday's playoff win.

She led the Jays with 16 points, as she seven shots. Two of those were 3-pointers.

Miyah Whitehead scored 10 points. She was 5-for-7 from the free-throw line.

Makiah De Jager led Trinity with 13 points.

Akron-Westfield 65, Siouxland Christian 17: The Westerners led 26-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Natalie Nielsen had 21 points and five rebounds. Four of those five came on the offensive end.

Chloee Colt scored 13 points and Makenzie Hughes had 11.

The Eagles end their season with a 2-19 record.

Boys basketball

Bishop Heelan 59, Unity Christian 49: The Crusaders held the Knights to 19 second-half points to get their 13th win of the season.

Carter Kuehl led the Crusaders with 20 points. He had four 3s and made both free-throw attempts.

Sam Skinner scored 10 points.

Matt Noll had seven points and 13 rebounds.

Bo Byl and Carter De Jong combined to score 31 points on 13 made shots.

Sioux Central 69, Hinton 54: The Rebels won their 17th game of the season by jumping out to a 21-5 first-quarter lead.

Jacob Hargens led the Rebels with 27 points. Carter Boettcher scored 24, as he was 12-for-14 from the floor.

