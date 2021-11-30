PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Storm Lake boys edge Sioux City North

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The North High School boys basketball team opened its season Tuesday with a 54-43 loss to Storm Lake.

The Tornadoes held the Stars to single digits during the first quarter and fourth quarter with nine and four.

Zach Hesse led North with a 17-point night. He made five 3-pointers out of 12.

Carter Pinney had 11 points. He made four shots.

Sam Dvergsten made four 3s en route to a 22-point night. Sam Slight had 12 points.

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Lawton-Bronson 38: Jackson Howe led the Panthers with 14 points. Connor Beelner and Derek Reinking both scored 12 points for K-P, too.

Lawton-Bronson’s leading scorer was Kinnick Thoreson with nine points.

Woodbury Central 61, East Sac 44: The Wildcats opened the season with a 36-point second half to beat East Sac.

Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 19 points. He wa also 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Aidan O’Mara made two 3s en route to a 16-point game.

Unity Christian 57, Le Mars 52: The Knights outscored the Bulldogs 15-6 during the second quarter on Tuesday.

The Knights earned their win from the free-throw line. Unity was 18-for-32 from the stripe, while Le Mars was 4 of 7 from the line.

James Bouma led Unity with 19 points. He made two 3s.

Jacob Van Donge scored 12 points. He was 7 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Caleb Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 21 points. He was 3-for-12 from 3-point range. Reece Spieler chipped in 12 points.

Western Christian 73, Newell-Fonda 53: The defending Class 2A champions led 37-19 at the half.

Ty Van Essen recorded a 20-point, 11-rebound, three-steal night. Wyatt Gulker also scored 20 points.

The Wolfpack shot 52 percent on the night.

Cater Sievers led N-F with 21 points.

Boyden-Hull 78, George-Little Rock 46: The Comets jumped out to a 17-5 lead on Tuesday.

Tanner Te Slaa and Vance Katzfey each scored 23 points. They were a combined 21-for-32 from the floor.

Drew Denekas led the Mustangs with 14 points.

Sioux Center 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 51: Christian Vietor scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Warriors.

The Warriors led 26-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 74, Sioux Central 41: Ethan Larson led the Rebels with 12 points.

The Rebels were 8-for-23 from 3-point range and visited the free-throw line just four times.

Remsen St. Mary's 73, Siouxland Christian 14: Jaxon Bunkers led the Hawks with 16 points. He made six of 10 shots.

Cael Ortmann had 15 points.

Cherokee 77, Emmetsburg 46: Wil Lugar hit 12 shots for a 29-point night. Joe Benson had 11 points, including a three 3-pointer night.

GIRLS

East 71, Spencer 59: The Black Raiders limited the Tigers to 12 second-quarter points.

In the second half, East had 39 points.

Kyley Vondrak led the home team with 18 points, and she had two made 3s.

Megan Callahan hit six shots for a 16-point game.

Kayla Benson (11) and Alex Flattery (10) also scored in double figures.

Jada Piercy led the Tigers with 20 points. She made three 3s and five of six free throws.

Bishop Heelan 46, Lewis Central 44: Brooklyn Stanley led the Crusaders with a 15-point game at home.

Stanley hit five field goals, including two 3s.

Jada Newberg chipped in with eight points.

The Crusaders are 3-0 heading into Friday’s game against East.

Storm Lake 49, North 45: Sydney Rexius led the Stars with four first-half 3s to a 17-point game. North led 24-19 at halftime.

Hinton 53, Westwood 48 (2 OT): For the second straight night, the Rebels played in a double-overtime game. This time, they were on the losing end.

Hinton scored nine points during the second overtime, while holding Westwood to four. The game was tied at 38-38 at the end of regulation.

Anna Coffee led Hinton with 15 points. Bella Badar had 13 and Ashlyn Kovarna had 11.

Addy Johnson led Westwood with 19 points. Jaeden Ferris had 14 points.

Woodbury Central 45, East Sac 42: Camrin Baird led the Wildcats to the close win Tuesday night with 18 points. She made 8 of 10 free throws.

The Wildcats were down 31-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Kingsley-Pierson 48, Lawton-Bronson 41: McKenzie Goodwin posted a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double on Tuesday.

Avery Schroeder (12) and Allison Reinking (11) also scored in double figures.

Eagles seniors Abby Kamm and Emma Ricke each scored 14 points. Ricke made three 3s.

Unity Christian 58, Le Mars 41: The Knights’ defense held Le Mars to a 35-percent night to get the win.

The Knights also gathered 16 second-chance points to the Bulldogs’ two.

Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity with 26 points and six rebounds.

Jenna Bouma had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Tyra Schuiteman recorded a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Sarah Brown led the Bulldogs with a 24-point night. She made five 3s.

Akron-Westfield 68, South O'Brien 42: One night removed from a double OT loss against Westwood, Natalie Nielsen had a 20-point, 15-rebound double-double. She was 10-for-23 from the floor.

Makenzie Hughes also had 15 points.

Abby Schreck led the Wolverines with 12 points. Kenna Bauer had 10.

West Lyon 60, Central Lyon 45: Wildcats senior Brooklyn Meyer had a 28-point, 13-rebound night. She made 11 of 14 shots. She also made five of six free throws.

The Wildcats shot 63 percent from the floor.

Cherokee 56, Emmetsburg 30: The Braves held the E-Hawks to single-digit quarters in the first three.

Kenna Mongan led Cherokee with 16 points. Anna Paulsrud and Molly Pitts both scored 10.

Newell-Fonda 74, Western Christian 44: The Mustangs led 51-18 at the half.

Mary Walker led the Class 1A top-ranked team with 18 points. Kierra Jungers had 13 points.

Claire Bleeker led the Wolfpack with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Okoboji 75, Rock Valley 45: The Pioneers' leading scorer was Montana Wilson with 16 points. He made five of six shots.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 54, Sioux Center 49: Bria Wasmund had a 22-point night, and she made four 3s. Madison Brouwer had a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Willow Bleeker had a 13-point night to lead the Warriors.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 60, Sioux Central 27: The Rebels were held to 12 points in the first half, then just two in the third quarter.

Bradi Krager led the Rebels with nine points.

