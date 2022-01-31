 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL

Prep basketball roundup: Westwood wins in WVC semifinals over Kingsley-Pierson

SLOAN, Iowa — The Westwood High School girls basketball team beat Kingsley-Pierson 58-35 during the Western Valley Conference tournament semifinals on Monday night.

With the win, the Rebels will play Ridge View at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lawton-Bronson.

Ashlyn Davis led Westwood with 15 points, while Josie McCluskey scored 14.

McKenzie Goodwin led the Panthers with 15 points.

MMCRU 68, H-M-S 31: The Royals led 40-15 at the half.

Kylee Schiphoff led the Hawks with 12 points. She made two 3-pointers.

OABCIG 60, River Valley 28: The Falcons led 35-12 at the half.

Riley Schiernbeck led OABCIG with 16 points. She was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Alex Schroeder also had 14 points.

Boys basketball

Ponca 48, Randolph 33: Ponca scored 29 points over the second half to clinch the win on Monday.

Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca with 21 points, as he made five 3-pointers. He made seven total shots.

Zach Fernau also scored 11 points. Taylor Korth had nine points.

Basketball stock
Metro
