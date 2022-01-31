Prep basketball roundup: Westwood wins in WVC semifinals over Kingsley-Pierson

SLOAN, Iowa — The Westwood High School girls basketball team beat Kingsley-Pierson 58-35 during the Western Valley Conference tournament semifinals on Monday night.
With the win, the Rebels will play Ridge View at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lawton-Bronson.
Ashlyn Davis led Westwood with 15 points, while Josie McCluskey scored 14.
McKenzie Goodwin led the Panthers with 15 points.
MMCRU 68, H-M-S 31: The Royals led 40-15 at the half.
Kylee Schiphoff led the Hawks with 12 points. She made two 3-pointers.
OABCIG 60, River Valley 28: The Falcons led 35-12 at the half.
Riley Schiernbeck led OABCIG with 16 points. She was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Alex Schroeder also had 14 points.
Boys basketball
Ponca 48, Randolph 33: Ponca scored 29 points over the second half to clinch the win on Monday.
Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca with 21 points, as he made five 3-pointers. He made seven total shots.
Zach Fernau also scored 11 points. Taylor Korth had nine points.