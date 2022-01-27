PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City East girls put away Sioux City North girls basketball

SIOUX CITY — The East High School girls basketball team outscored North 27-15 during the second half Thursday to get a 67-39 win at North High School.
The Black Raiders shot 52 percent from the floor.
Alex Flattery was 10-for-13, leading East with 21 points.
Kayla Benson made three 3-pointers, and she had 11 points. Fellow senior Megan Callahan had 11 points.
Westwood 53, Lawton-Bronson 28: The Rebels led 27-9 at the half during a Western Valley Conference tournament first-round game.
The Rebels also jumped out to a 15-1 lead after the first quarter.
Addy Johnson led the Rebels with 18 points.
Emma Ricke led the Eagles with 12 points.
Ridge View 62, OABCIG 35: The Raptors led 34-19 at the half, and this was also a first-round contest in the WVC tournament.
People are also reading…
Haley Harms and Krista Sibenaller each scored nine for the Falcons.
Kingsley-Pierson 61, MVAOCOU 46: The Rams led by one point at the half in the conference tournament first-round contest, but the Panthers jumped out to a 17-9 run in the third quarter.
McKenzie Goodwin had a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double in the win. Avery Schroeder scored 15 points while MaKenna Bowman had 12 points.
River Valley 43, Siouxland Christian 31: The Wolverines led 22-15 at the half.
Wolverines junior Maddie Thomas scored a game-high 15 points. She was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Akron-Westfield 57, Trinity Christian 19: Akron-Westfield outscored the Tigers 23-5 over the second quarter, and it led 42-10 at the half.
Natalie Nielsen led the Westerners witha 22-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Chloee Colt scored 15 points.
Unity Christian 73, MOC-Floyd Valley 36: The Knights held the Dutch to 13 first-half points in the win on Thursday.
The Knights were 17-for-53 from the floor.
Tyra Schuiteman had a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double. Gracie Schoonhoven scored 26 points.
Boys basketball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55, Council Bluffs Jefferson 39: SB-L led 25-17 at the end of the first half.
Tyler Smith scored a game-high 23 points. He made seven shots and eight free throws.
Dylon Schaap also scored 10 points.
Unity Christian 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 47: The Knights visited the free-throw line often, making 19 of 30 chances from the line.
The Knights led 26-20 at the half.
Jacob Van Donge led the Knights with 19 points, while James Bouma had 16 and Tyce Van Beek 10.
Jesse Van Kalsbeek led the Dutch with 18 points.