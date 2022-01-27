PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City East girls put away Sioux City North girls basketball

SIOUX CITY — The East High School girls basketball team outscored North 27-15 during the second half Thursday to get a 67-39 win at North High School.

The Black Raiders shot 52 percent from the floor.

Alex Flattery was 10-for-13, leading East with 21 points.

Kayla Benson made three 3-pointers, and she had 11 points. Fellow senior Megan Callahan had 11 points.

Westwood 53, Lawton-Bronson 28: The Rebels led 27-9 at the half during a Western Valley Conference tournament first-round game.

The Rebels also jumped out to a 15-1 lead after the first quarter.

Addy Johnson led the Rebels with 18 points.

Emma Ricke led the Eagles with 12 points.

Ridge View 62, OABCIG 35: The Raptors led 34-19 at the half, and this was also a first-round contest in the WVC tournament.

Haley Harms and Krista Sibenaller each scored nine for the Falcons.

Kingsley-Pierson 61, MVAOCOU 46: The Rams led by one point at the half in the conference tournament first-round contest, but the Panthers jumped out to a 17-9 run in the third quarter.

McKenzie Goodwin had a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double in the win. Avery Schroeder scored 15 points while MaKenna Bowman had 12 points.

River Valley 43, Siouxland Christian 31: The Wolverines led 22-15 at the half.

Wolverines junior Maddie Thomas scored a game-high 15 points. She was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Akron-Westfield 57, Trinity Christian 19: Akron-Westfield outscored the Tigers 23-5 over the second quarter, and it led 42-10 at the half.

Natalie Nielsen led the Westerners witha 22-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Chloee Colt scored 15 points.

Unity Christian 73, MOC-Floyd Valley 36: The Knights held the Dutch to 13 first-half points in the win on Thursday.

The Knights were 17-for-53 from the floor.

Tyra Schuiteman had a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double. Gracie Schoonhoven scored 26 points.

Boys basketball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55, Council Bluffs Jefferson 39: SB-L led 25-17 at the end of the first half.

Tyler Smith scored a game-high 23 points. He made seven shots and eight free throws.

Dylon Schaap also scored 10 points.

Unity Christian 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 47: The Knights visited the free-throw line often, making 19 of 30 chances from the line.

The Knights led 26-20 at the half.

Jacob Van Donge led the Knights with 19 points, while James Bouma had 16 and Tyce Van Beek 10.

Jesse Van Kalsbeek led the Dutch with 18 points.

