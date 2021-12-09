PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City East quiets West on Thursday

SIOUX CITY — The East High School boys basketball team held the West Wolverines to 19 second-half points on Thursday.

The game was supposed to be held on Friday, but due to the impending snowstorm, the game was moved to Thursday.

East led 42-30 at the half, but it went on a 14-5 run during the third quarter to create some distance.

Then, during the fourth quarter, the Wolverines were held to nine points.

Bie Ruei had 24 points in the win. He made nine total shots, including a 3-pointer.

Preston Dobbs added 17 points, as he made two 3s. Kelynn Jacobsen had 10 points.

No Wolverines scored in double figures. Robert Johnson and Keyuon Brinkman each had eight points.

Ponca 64, Randolph 32: Taylor Korth made eight of nine shots with a 16-point game. He also had four rebounds.

Dalton Lamprecht also scored 10 for Ponca.

Ponca led 17-6 after the first quarter.

Woodbury Central 55, Alta-Aurelia 42: Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 20 points in the fifth win of the season.

Kluender was 6-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Kaleb Bleil had 11 points.

The Wildcats ended the first half on an 8-3 run.

Braden Sonksen led the Warriors with 19 points.

GIRLS

MMCRU 59, Remsen St. Mary's 45: Emily Dreckman led the Royals with 18 points while Ellie Hilbrands scored 17. Taylor Harpenau had 10 points.

Whitney Jensen led the Hawks with 13 points.

Woodbury Central 51, Alta-Aurelia 38: The Wildcats scored 27 first-half points on Thursday in the win.

Olivia Heissel led the Wildcats with 16 points while Cam Baird had 13.

Brielle Engelmann scored a Warriors-high of 12 points while Ella Nielson had 10.

