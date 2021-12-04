PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City East wins Saturday morning contest over Gilbert

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The East High School girls basketball team earned a bounceback win Saturday morning by beating Gilbert 64-44 at the Johnston-hosted Prep Showcase Event.

East's defense held the Tigers to 38 percent shooting. In the fourth quarter, the Black Raiders outscored the Tigers 18-6.

Taylor Drent led East with 18 points. She made six shots, half of them from 3-point range. Drent was also 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Kayla Benson hit five shots for a 13-point game. She hit three 3s.

Megan Callahan and Kyley Vondrak each scored 11 points.

"I challenged the kids to come back and do what we do best," East coach Brian Drent said. "To get a win under our belt, that makes me feel a lot better going into next week."

Ava Hawthorne led Gilbert with 17 points and seven field goals.

Westwood 54, Nodaway Valley 39: The Westerners woke up Saturday morning and decided to play defense.

Westwood limited the Wolverines to five first-quarter points and just 12 in the first half.

Addy Johnson led the Rebels with 19 points while Jaeden Ferris had 11.

Late Friday

West 54, CB Jefferson 19: The West High School girls basketball team earned a road win on Friday, beating Council Bluffs Jefferson 54-19.

Lily Juhnke led the Wolverines with 16 points while Addie Fletcher had 12 points.

Woodbury Central 55, River Valley 19: Camrin Baird scored a game-high 14 points to spark the Wildcats to an emphatic win on Friday.

Lillian Ofert chipped in with nine points.

Olivia Dixon topped River Valley with six points.

Unity Christian 62, Spirit Lake 42: The Knights shot 48 percent from the floor, and they made 13 of 17 free throws.

Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity with 26 points. Schoonhoven made 12 field goals and two of three free throws.

Jenna Bouma had an 11-point, six-rebound night while Tyra Schuiteman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Fran Travis led the Indians with 17 points.

Remsen St. Mary's 50, Akron-Westfield 36: Westerners senior Natalie Nielsen turned in an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double in the loss.

The Westerners senior had six offensive rebounds.

Kingsley-Pierson 58, OABCIG 41: McKenzie Goodwin led the Panthers with 33 points in the big win on Friday.

Goodwin made 15 of 21 shots including two 3s.

She also had nine rebounds, including two offensively.

MMCRU 75, Gehlen Catholic 42: The Royals had three scorers who scored 20-plus points.

Emily Dreckman led the Royals with 24 points. She made 10 shots, including two 3s.

Taylor Harpenau and Ellie Hilbrands both scored 20 points. Harpenau made two 3s and two free throws.

Hilbrands made eight shots, and she was a perfect 4-for-4 in free throws.

Lauren Heying led the Jays with a 19-point night.

Ridge View 67, Lawton-Bronson 40: THe Raptors won by jumping out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53, Trinity Christian 42: Lydia Harders led the Hawks with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks outscored the Tigers 26-16 during the second half.

Makiah De Jager led Trinity with 12 points.

West Lyon 50, River Valley 14: Wildcats senior Brooklyn Meyer was one rebound shy of a double-double.

She had 15 points and nine rebounds. Meyer also had three assists.

Randi Childress had 11 points.

