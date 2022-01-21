Prep basketball: Sioux City West boys basketball wins in OT over Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — The West High School boys basketball team edged out Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a 56-54 overtime win at West High on Friday night.

The game was tied at 50-50 at the end of regulation.

West led 31-24 at the half.

Keavian Hayes scored a game-high 21 points. He made nine shots and three free throws.

Lamarion Mothershead made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points.

The Warriors made nine 3s, and Dylon Schaap led that attack with four. Schaap also led SB-L with 16 points while Tyler Smith scored 15.

Western Christian 59, Spencer 36: Eli Van Essen led the Wolfpack with 18 points. He made three 3s and made a free throw.

Wyatt Gulker added 10 points, and he made a 3-pointer.

Gehlen Catholic 65, Unity Christian 63 (OT): Keaten Bonderson led the Jays with 27 points, and he was 10-for-17 from the floor.

Carter DeRocher made six shots en route to a 14-point game. Drake DeRocher scored 13.

The Knights outrebounded the Jays, 32-20.

They also had three scorers, and Bo Byl led his team with 20 points. Carter De Jong scored 17 while Jacob Van Donge had 12.

Ridge View 64, Woodbury Central 59: Cade Harriman led the Raptors with 16 points while Cael Myrtve scored 14 and Tracin Price 13.

Aidan O’Mara led the Wildcats with 21 points.

Okoboji 46, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39: The Pioneers were led by Lucas Lorenzen's 20 points. Aidan Dahms added eight.

The Generals were led by Logan Bruxvort's 12 points.

Girls basketball

East 61, Council Bluffs Jefferson 20: The Black Raiders limited the Yellowjackets to nine points during the first half.

The Black Raiders had 10 different players who scored, led by Alex Flattery’s 14 points.

Kayla Benson made two 3s as she had 10 points.

Unity Christian 64, Gehlen Catholic 39: The Knights led 39-20 at the half.

Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 34 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tyra Schuiteman added 19 points.

Miyah Whitehead scored a team-high 11 points for the Jays.

Akron-Westfield 61, South O’Brien 19: The Westerners led 47-13 at the half.

Natalie Nielsen had 22 points and seven rebounds.

Chloee Colt had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0