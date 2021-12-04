PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City West girls basketball wins on the road against C.B. Jefferson

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The West High School girls basketball team earned a road win on Friday, beating Council Bluffs Jefferson 54-19.

Lily Juhnke led the Wolverines with 16 points while Addie Fletcher had 12 points.

Woodbury Central 55, River Valley 19: Camrin Baird scored a game-high 14 points to spark the Wildcats to an emphatic win on Friday.

Lillian Ofert chipped in with nine points.

Olivia Dixon topped River Valley with six points.

Unity Christian 62, Spirit Lake 42: The Knights shot 48 percent from the floor, and they made 13 of 17 free throws.

Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity with 26 points. Schoonhoven made 12 field goals and two of three free throws.

Jenna Bouma had an 11-point, six-rebound night while Tyra Schuiteman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Fran Travis led the Indians with 17 points.

MMCRU 75, Gehlen Catholic 42: The Royals had three scorers who scored 20-plus points.

Emily Dreckman led the Royals with 24 points. She made 10 shots, including two 3s.

Taylor Harpenau and Ellie Hilbrands both scored 20 points. Harpenau made two 3s and two free throws.

Hilbrands made eight shots, and she was a perfect 4-for-4 in free throws.

Lauren Heying led the Jays with a 19-point night.

BOYS

East 57, Bishop Heelan 49: The Black Raiders outscored the Crusaders 18-10 during the third quarter to get the MRAC opening win at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

The game was tied 21-21 at the half.

East senior Bie Ruei led his squad with a 26-point night. He had 14 during the second half, and visited the free-throw line nine times during the last 16 minutes.

Preston Dobbs had 14 points for East.

Sam Skinner led Heelan with 12 points while Beau Chamberlain had 11. Chamberlain had a nine-point first half.

Le Mars 47, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44: Tyler Smith led the Warriors with 17 points, as the junior guard was 7 of 12 from the floor, and he made two 3s.

Dylon Schaap and Jacob Hoffman both scored nine points in the season opener for SB-L.

The Warriors didn’t shoot well from the free-throw line, as they were 4-for-13.

Kingsley-Pierson 53, OABCIG 49: The Panthers had two double-digit scorers in the win Friday over the Falcons.

Jackson Howe led the Panthers with 17 points while Boston Doeschot had 15.

Beckett DeJean had 13 points for the Falcons.

Sheldon 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 34: The Orabs’ defense held the Generals to 13-for-52 shooting from the floor on Friday.

They were also 2 of 15 from 3-point territory.

Logan Bruxvoort had a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Generals.

Newell-Fonda 62, Sioux Central 61: The Mustangs picked up their first win of the season during the road nailbiter on Friday.

The Rebels jumped out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter, but Newell-Fonda had a 39-point second half.

Carter Sievers led the Mustangs with 23 points while Trey Jungers scored 14.

Jacob Hargens turned in a 29-point, 12-rebound double-double. Ethan Mills also had 17 points.

South O’Brien 59, West Sioux 54: The Wolverines jumped out to a 22-8 lead after the first quarter and that was enough of a cushion.

Jake Wallin led the Wolverines with 20 points. Wallin made four of seven shots inside the 3-point arc. Wallin also visited the free-throw line often, as he was 12 of 17.

Hudson Oolman had 17 points for South O’Brien while Sawyer Honkomp scored 14.

