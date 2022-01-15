PREP BASKETBALL: Spirit Lake avenges Western Christian girls basketball

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team held Council Bluffs Lincoln to 14 second-half points on Saturday at O'Gorman Fieldhouse en route to a 67-41 win.

Brooklyn Stanley led the Crusaders with 21 points. She hit five shots, including two 3-pointers. The Heelan sophomore also converted on 9 of 12 free throws.

Jada Newberg and Kenley Meis each scored 11 points. Newberg hit two 3s in the win.

Lauryn Peck added 10 points.

SPIRIT LAKE 48, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 47: Brooke Smith hit two key shots on Saturday to help the Spirit Lake High School girls basketball team in a 48-47 win over Western Christian.

Smith only scored 11 points, but she hit an important 3-pointer with less than 3 minutes left.

The Wolfpack led with about 3 minutes left after trailing 17-9 after the first quarter.

Taylor Schneider led the Indians with 14 points.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sioux Center 50: The Generals trailed 19-16 at the half, but scored 23 third-quarter points to lead by two at the end of the third quarter.

Marissa Ackerman led S-O with 23 points, as she made nine shots. Ackerman also had 12 rebounds.

Madison Brouwer followed up with 14 points.

Boys basketball

Boyden-Hull 74, George-Little Rock 44: The Comets led 35-25 at the half.

Then, in the third quarter, the Comets outscored the Mustangs 16-6.

Drew Denekas led the Mustangs with 19 points. He made eight shots.

Tyler Greve had 12 points.

