SIOUX CITY | Woodbury Central’s girls basketball team rolled to a 19-4 lead at the end of the first quarter en route to a 68-34 Western Valley Conference win over Siouxland Christian Monday night.
Maddie Paulsen scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the first half as Woodbury Central (11-1) raced to a 36-12 halftime advantage. Camrin Baird added eight first-half points.
Baird finished with 12 points for the Wildcats. Sally Gallagher added 10 points while MaKenna Herbold was one point away from reaching double-figures.
Riley Doenhoefer led Siouxland Christian (4-8) with 14 points. Cassie Jones added eight.
BOYS
STORM LAKE 79, RIDGE VIEW 40: Cham Deng paced a quartet of double-digit scorers with 16 points while leading Storm Lake to a non-conference win at Schaller Monday night.
Shol Mabeng scored 15 points as Storm Lake (7-3) collected its third straight victory. Jamuo Gatwech and Chakouthchok Malou added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Ridge View (4-7) received nine points each from Jake Kliegl and Jacob Tokheim.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 74, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 65: Woodbury Central drained 26 of 40 free throws on its way to a 74-65 victory over Siouxland Christian in a Western Valley Conference boys' basketball contest in Sioux City on Monday.
The visiting Wildcats held a 10-point first-quarter advantage that the host Eagles whittled to an 18-12 score at the end of the first stanza. Woodbury Central would cling to a 33-31 advantage at halftime. The third quarter saw the visitors increase their lead with a 19-13 advantage in the frame.
Juniors Matt Carney and Mitchell Countryman paced WC with 21 and 18 points, respectively. Ryan Bormann, a senior, connected on six second-half free throws on his way to a 16-point effort.
Junior guard Jayden Peterson led all scorers with a 23-point outing. Junior classmates Jonah DeRoos and Christian Heilbuth added 15 and eight points for the Eagles, who slipped to 4-8 on the season and saw a 2-game winning streak go by the boards.
Woodbury Central improved to 2-11 on the season with the triumph.
SIOUX CENTRAL 57, GTRA 48: Hunter Decker scored 26 points while leading Sioux Central to a Twin Lakes Conference win at Ruthven Monday night.
Ben Hargens added 12 points for Sioux Central (9-1). Prestan Samson added eight points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Tom Geelan paced Graettingert-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire with 12 points, one more than Tyson Kruse.