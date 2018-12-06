SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Brad Hartnett scored 17 points as the South Sioux City boys basketball team overcame an early deficit to defeat Sioux City North 70-56 in a nonconference game here Thursday.
South Sioux trailed 16-4 to start the game, but the Cardinals hit seven 3-pointers in the first half to rally and took a 37-36 lead into halftime.
“In the first half we shot the ball really well,” said South Sioux City Coach Terry Comstock. “We got some steals and got some easy shots. In the second half we kept our cool in a pretty intense environment.”
South Sioux outscored North 33-20 in the second half to cruise to a 70-56 win.
Kevin Candia finished with 13 points for the Cardinals while both Jake Aitken and Kaden Sailors had 12 points.
“With this team, they made a commitment to each other that they’d play team basketball,” said Comstock. “That’s what they worked on in the summer time and in the fall.”
Hunter Walker led North with 17 points, Trent Frerichs scored 13 points and Nate Reed added 12.
South Sioux (2-0) plays next at East on Saturday while North (1-3) is at Bishop Heelan on Friday.