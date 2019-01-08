HARTFORD, S.D. | Charlie Cox turned in a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds as Dakota Valley’s boys basketball team clipped West Central 63-49 Tuesday night.
Paul Bruns added 22 points and six rebounds for Dakota Valley (5-2), which stretched a narrow 21-17 halftime lead by outscoring West Central 18-13 in the third quarter. From there, the Panthers were in control.
Nathan Rice contributed 12 points and five rebounds in Dakota Valley’s second straight win. Chayce Montagne threw three assists.
Jackson Miller led West Central with 20 points.
Daota Valley will host Platte-Geddes Saturday night.