Try 1 month for 99¢

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa – Owen Coburn recorded a double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds as the Spirit Lake boys basketball team defeated Bishop Heelan 65-53 in the opening game of the season for Heelan here Thursday.

Brent Scott and Creighton Morisch both scored 11 points for Spirit Lake (2-0). Kip Hurd finished with 10 points.

Sam O’Hern led Heelan with 24 points for Heelan (0-1). Thomas Schiltz scored 14 points.

Spirit Lake hosts Western Christian on Tuesday while Heelan plays at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments