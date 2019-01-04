SIOUX CITY — North and Dakota Valley were tied at 39 going into halftime during the final game of Thursday's CNOS Foundation Classic on Thursday.
Dakota Valley gained a slight end on North going into the fourth quarter and then the Panthers pulled away with a 27-point fourth quarter as Dakota Valley beat North 85-70.
Paul Bruns led Dakota Valley with 33 points and Charlie Cox followed with 27 points.
For North, Nate Reed had 21 points and seven rebounds, Trent Frerichs had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Tyrell Blakey had 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Payton Rea had 10 points.