POCAHONTAS, Iowa -- Hunter Decker hit five 3-pointers and scored 40 points as the Sioux Central boys basketball team defeated Pocahontas 85-73 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Friday in Pocahontas, Iowa.
Ben Hargens had 16 points for Sioux Central (6-0) and Caleb Rock added 10. Blake Cavanaugh finished with eight points and nine assists.
Jace Davidson scored 33 points for Pocahontas (4-2). Christian Davidson and Nate Hansen both finished with 13 points.
Sioux Central led 42-30 at halftime. Pocahontas cut the lead to seven points in the fourth quarter, but never came any closer.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 77, ESTHERVILLE-LC 53: Carter Broek scored 20 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win over the Midgets in a game played in Estherville Friday.
Clay VanTol and Dawson Feenstra added 19 and 18 points, respectively, for Western Christian (3-1). Izaak Sander had 18 points to lead E-LC (1-6).