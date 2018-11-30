IDA GROVE, Iowa | Cooper DeJean scored 22 points and Kaden Ladwig tossed in 21 as the OABCIG boys basketball team opened their 2018-19 season with a 68-54 win over Kingsley-Pierson in a Western Valley Conference game on Friday.
Reed Godbersen finished with 14 points for OABCIG (1-0) and Landon Ray added 11.
Keegan Bainbridge scored 15 points for Kingsley-Pierson (1-1). Tyler Sitzmann had 11 points and Jessen Reinking added 10.
LAWTON-BRONSON 51, RIDGE VIEW 42: Ben Thelander scored 20 points as the Lawton-Bronson boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season with a 51-42 victory over Ridge View in a Western Valley Conference game on Friday in Holstein, Iowa.
Connor Smith finished with 11 points for Lawton-Bronson (1-2).
Caleb Kistenmacher scored 13 points for Ridge View (0-2).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 63, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 60: The Wolverines got a combined 33 ponts from Jackson Louscher and Zeke Lundquist to counter a 34-point night by the Hawks' Spencer Schorg and win a War Eagle Conference boys basketball game played in Paullina Friday.
Loescher had 17 points and Lundquist 16 for South O'Brien, which outscored St. Mary's 20-8 in the third quarter to overcome a 27-21 halftime deficit. The Wolverines improved to 2-0 while the Hawks are now 1-1.
IKM-MANNING 63, AHSTW 36: Ethan Carter scored 15 points and Nathan Blankman tossed in 13 as the IKM-Manning boys basketball team improved to 1-1 with a 63-36 win over AHSTW in a Western Iowa Conference game on Friday in Manning, Iowa.
Sam Porter led AHSTW (1-2) with nine points.
WEST SIOUX 66, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 39: Baxter Walsh scored 20 points to lead the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win over the Wolves in a game played in Hawarden Friday.
Hunter Dekkers and Kade Lynott also added 11 points apiece and Chase Koopmans 12 rebounds for West Sioux.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 78, CHEROKEE 55: Micah Goslinga scored 17 points and Ethan Klompien tossed in 16 as the Unity Christian boys basketball team defeated Cherokee 78-55 in a non-conference game on Friday in Orange City, Iowa.
Kolin Kroeze finished with 15 points for Unity Christian (2-0) and Austin Van Donge added 13.
Alex Paulsrud scored 19 points for Cherokee (2-1) and Ryan Hurd had 13.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 67, MMCRU 36: Zach Kraft and Kaden Kneip scored 14 points apiece to lead the Jays to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Marcus Friday.
Jacob Nemmers also scored 11 points for Gehlen (3-0). Jordan Marks led the Royals (0-2) with 11 points.
RIVER VALLEY 71, WOODBURY CENTRAL 54: Garrett Trapp scored 18 points for a game high as he led the Wolverines to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win over the Wildcats in a game played in Moville Friday.
Trey Goettsch also added 13 points for River Valley (2-0). Mitchell Countryman had 15 points and Kaleb Bleil 14 to lead Woodbury Central (0-4).
OKOBOJI 65, SHELDON 58: The Pioneers got 25 points from Jamison Helmers and picked up their first win of the season downing the Orabs in a Siouxland Conference boys basketball game played in Sheldon Friday.
Mitchel Wolf had 15 points for Sheldon, which was playing its season opener. Okoboji is now 1-2.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 70, AKRON-WESTFIELD 59: Ethan Van Bemmel scored 15 points and Traiton Cleveringa tossed in 14 as the Trinity Christian boys basketball team defeated Akron-Westfield 7-59 in a non-conference game on Friday in Hull, Iowa.
Shane Kooima finished with 13 points for Trinity Christian (1-1) and Tony Kooiker added 10.
Nick Jacobs scored a game-high 21 points for Akron-Westfield (1-1) and Aaron Hartman had 15.