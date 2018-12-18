SIOUX CITY - East closed out the 2018 portion of its boys basketball schedule getting a combined 67 points from Jaleque Dunson and Aidan Vanderloo in a 99-73 win over Lewis Central Tuesday evening.
Dunson had a career-high 35 points while Vanderloo added 32, his second straight 30-plus point outing after scoring 36 in a win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday.
The Titans (5-2) got 13 points from Seth Wineland and 10 from Josh Simmons and saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.
The Black Raiders (6-0) led 58-35 at the half