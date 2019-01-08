COUNCIL BLUFFS — For the second straight game, East overcame a fourth quarter deficit. On Saturday, East came back from 17 points down to beat Johnston. On Tuesday, the deficit wasn't nearly as big but the Black Raiders still came back.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln had a three-point lead on East going into the fourth quarter. East took a 44-43 lead with seven minutes to go. The Black Raiders scored 33 points in the fourth quarter and defeated Abraham Lincoln 73-66.
East, ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 4A Associated Press poll, improved to 9-0 with the win. Abraham Lincoln falls to 6-3 on the season.
Aidan Vanderloo scored 26 points to lead East. Sayvion Armstrong added 15 points for East. Jaleque Dunson chipped in 12 points.