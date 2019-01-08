LAWTON -- In a back-and-fourth game, Lawton-Bronson's Max Fluent hit a runner with four seconds left that proved to be the game winner as the Eagles beat Kingsley-Pierson 59-57 on Tuesday.
Lawton-Bronson improves to 7-4 on the season and Kingsley-Pierson falls to 4-7.
Fluent scored 24 points and Ben Thelander scored 11 points for the Eagles.
For Kingsley-Pierson, Nathan Keck had 22 points and Damon Bowman scored 10.
OA-BCIG 79, WOODBURY CENTRAL 36: The visitors from OABCIG completed a 31-5 first-quarter run in setting the tone for a 79-36 triumph over Woodbury Central in a Western Valley Conference boys' basketball contest at Moville on Tuesday.
The Falcons, who led 31-8 after the opening eight minutes, outscored WC 26-6 in the second frame, resulting in a 57-14 halftime advantage.
Senior Kaden Ladwig commanded a trio of double-digit scorers for OABCIG. Ladwig had 26 points, while senior classmate Landon Ray added 19. Sophomore Cooper DeJean tallied 16 for the Falcons.
Senior Ryan Bormann notched 10 points for the hosts, while Carter Bleil added eight points. Woodbury Central fell to 2-12 on the season with the setback.
OABCIG, which remained undefeated in loop action, improved to 10-2 on the season.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 60 HARRIS-LAKE PARK 42: Jackson Louscher had a game-high 23 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Paullina Tuesday. Zeke Lundquist also had 14 for South O'Brien (9-2) which pulled away with a 25-14 advantage in the fourth quarter. Isaac Ihnen led H-LP (4-8) with 22 points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 59, RIVER VALLEY 51: Christian Heilbuth scored 22 points while helping Siouxland Christian to its fourth win in the last five games during Western Valley Conference play Tuesday night.
Jonah DeRoss added 15 points for Siouxland Christian (5-8).
Garrett Trapp led River Valley (5-3) with 17 points. Trey Goetsch added 11.
SPIRIT LAKE 68, ROCK VALLEY 54: South Dakota State recruit Owen Coburn supplied 23 points and 10 rebounds during Tuesday night's non-conference win.
Mason McCaffery added 16 points for Spirit Lake (7-4). Creighton Morisch added 14.
Rock Valley received double-digit scoring from Braxton Van Kekerix (18) and Jaxon Rus (15).
IKM-MANNING 55, AUDUDON 38: Colton Brandt and Alex Lingle scored 20 points apiece to lead IKM-Manning to a Western Iowa Conference boys basketball win over the Wheelers in a game played in Manning Tuesday. Lane Lawson had 13 fod Audubon (10-3). IKM-Manning is now 8-4.
MV-AO/COU 41, RIDGE VIEW 37: The Rams leveled their record at 5-5 with a win over the Raptors in a Western Valley Conference boys basketball game played in Mapleton Tuesday.
Calvin Ferris, Ely Fundermann and Chase Pester also scored 11 points for MV-AO/COU. Jacob Tokheim had a game-high 16 points for Ridge View (4-8).
WEST SIOUX 85, AKRON-WESTFIELD 55: Chase Ranschau delivered 26 points and six steals while leading West Sioux to a 30-point win over nearby Akron-Westfield Tuesday night.
Hunter Dekkers supplied 20 points and five assists for the Falcons. Baxter Walsh nearly turned in a double-double with 14 points and nine assists while Conner Koopmans ended with 11 points.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 53, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 49: Dyson Kooima scored 15 and Carter Broek added 13 as Western Christian prevailed in non-conference play.
Josiah Jansma and Alex Van Kalsbeek each tallied 14 points for the Dutchmen.
LENNOX 63, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 26: Lennox led 25-4 after one quarter and rolled to a Dakota XII Conference win over the Huskies in a boys basketball game played in Elk Point Tuesday.
Brock Anderson had a game-high 21 points for the Orioles. Riley Schmitz had eight points for EP-J (1-5).