AKRON, Iowa - Reagan Frankl scored 37 points lead Akron-Westfield to a 66-57 War Eagle Conference boys basketball win over Remsen St. Mary's in a game played Tuesday evening.
Frankl nearly doubled his season total in points as he came into the game with 39 points in six games. Nick Jacobs also had 13 points for the Westerners (3-6).
Blaine Harpenau scored 18 points for St. Mary's (5-3) while Brayden Ricke and Brady Homan added 11 and Skyler Waldschmitt 10.
SOUTH O’BRIEN 52, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 29: Jackson Louscher scored 26 points as the South O’Brien boys basketball team defeated Trinity Christian 52-29 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Paullina, Iowa.
Zeke Lundquist finished with 12 points for the Wolverines (7-1).
Shane Kooima led Trinity Christian (4-4) with 15 points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 61, RIDGE VIEW 36: Hunter Decker scored 30 points as the No. 4 (1A) Sioux Central boys basketball team improved to 7-0 with a 61-36 win over Ridge View in a nonconference game on Tuesdat in Sioux Rapids, Iowa.
Jacob Tokheim finished with 17 points for Ridge View (3-6).
IKM-MANNING 51, TRI-CENTER 40: Alex Lingle scored 17 points as the IKM-Manning boys basketball team defeated Tri-Center 51-40 in a Western Iowa Conference game on Tuesday in Manning, Iowa.
Nathan Blankman finished with 14 points for IKM-Manning (5-3) and Colby Keller added 10.
Leyton Nelson scored 14 points for Tri-Center (4-4) and Jackson Roane had 12.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 75, HINTON 44: Micah Goslings scored 16 points and Ethaln Klompein 14 to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win over the Blackhawks in Orange City Tuesday.
Austin Van Donge also scored 11 points and had seven rebounds for Unitt Christian (7-1 overall and 4-1 War Eagle). Justin Kirwin had 10 points to lead Hinton (3-5 overall and 1-4 War Eagle).
SPIRIT LAKE 58, LE MARS 54: Owen Coburn recorded a double-double with 28 points and 17 rebounds as the Spirit Lake boys basketball team defeated Le Mars 58-54 in a Lakes Conference game on Tuesday in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Kip Hurd finished with 12 points for Spirit Lake (5-2).
Spencer Mackey had 22 points for the Bulldogs (3-3) and Alex Irwin added 18.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 68, STORM LAKE 66: Clay VanTol scored 21 points and hit the game-winning shot as the top-ranked (2A) Western Christian boys basketball team defeated Storm Lake 68-66 in a Lakes Conference game on Tuesday in Hull, Iowa.
Carter Broek finished with 15 points for Western Christian (4-1).
Cham Deng had 22 points for the Tornadoes (4-3) and Mach Nyaw added 15.
With the game tied at 66-all, VanTol hit a runner in the lane as time expired to give Western Christian the win.
Late Monday
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 88, WHITING 29: Christian Heilbuth scored 24 points while leading Siouxland Christian to Monday night’s Western Valley Conference win over Whiting.
Jonah DeRoos added 18 points for Siouxland Christian (2-5) while Eric Brandon added 13.
Casey Sprock paced Whiting (0-8) with 14 points.
LAWTON-BRONSON 55, AKRON-WESTFIELD 44: Max Fluent scored 19 points and Gaven DeJager added 14 as Lawton-Bronson won a road game at Akron Monday night.
Nick Jacobs scored 19 points for Akron-Westfield (2-5) while Carter Drent added 15.