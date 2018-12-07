Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 SBL Football Conner Groves
Buy Now

Conner Groves

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Conner Groves scored 17 points as the Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball team defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 59-51 in a Missouri River Activities Conference game here Friday.

Sam DeMoss had 15 points for SB-L (3-1 overall, 3-1 in the MRAC) while Daniel Wright finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Hunter Hendrix scored 16 points for Abraham Lincoln (1-2, 1-2) and Jadin Johnson added 15.

SB-L led 42-34 going into the fourth quarter. Abraham Lincoln trimmed the lead to five points with roughly six minutes left in the game, but the Lynx never got any closer.

SB-L hosts Sioux City East on Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments