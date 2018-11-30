SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa – Owen Coburn recorded a double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds as the Spirit Lake boys basketball team defeated Bishop Heelan 65-53 in the opening game of the season for Heelan here Thursday.
Brent Scott and Creighton Morisch both scored 11 points for Spirit Lake (2-0). Kip Hurd finished with 10 points.
Sam O’Hern led Heelan with 24 points for Heelan (0-1). Thomas Schiltz scored 14 points.
Spirit Lake hosts Western Christian on Tuesday while Heelan plays at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.
HINTON 67, WOODBURY CENTRAL 55: The Hinton Blackhawks used a strong second-quarter run as the difference in a 67-55 victory over Woodbury Central in a boys' basketball nonconference contest in Moville on Thursday evening.
The visitors enjoyed a 22-20 advantage before going on a 20-3 run to improve their lead to 42-23. Hinton ultimately took a 37-23 lead into halftime and enjoyed a 10- to 15-point cushion the rest of the way.
Juniors Keanen Wiesler and Tate Kounkel paced the Hinton attack with 20 and 12 points, respectively. Hinton evened its mark at 1-1 on the season with the triumph.
Junior Mitchell Countryman topped WC scorers with 16 points, while sophomore Cane Schmitt came off the bench to tally 13. Woodbury Central fell to 0-3 with the setback.
STORM LAKE 78, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 66: Nyaw Mach had a double-double with 29 points and 10 assists, leading Storm Lake past Denison-Schleswig 78-66 Thursday in Storm Lake.
Cham Deng added 15 points and six rebounds and Malga Yanga 12 points for Storm Lake (1-1).
Denison-Schleswig (101) got a double-double from Goanar Biliew with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Charlie Wiebers added 20 points and six assists. Storm Lake led 22-15 after one quarter and pulled away by outscoring the Monarchs 19-11 in the second quarter.