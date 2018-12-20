SIOUX CITY – Cole Hogue scored 22 points and made 10 of 11 free throws as Bishop Heelan defeated Le Mars 73-62 in double overtime in a nonconference game here Thursday.
Sam O’Hern finished with 17 points for Heelan (2-6) while Brant Hogue made three 3-pointers and had 13 points.
Alex Irwin scored 20 points for Le Mars (3-4). Spencer Mackey made three 3-pointers off the bench and finished with 17 points and Trevor Smith added 16.
The future MRAC rivals finished regulation tied at 50-all, then each team scored six points and went to double overtime tied at 56-all. The Crusaders then outscored Le Mars 17-6 in the final overtime stanza.
Heelan plays next against top-ranked (B) Omaha Skutt on Jan. 5 at the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Event Center. Le Mars hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Jan. 3.