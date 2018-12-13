AKRON, Iowa - Nick Jacobs scored 26 points and went over 1,000 for his prep career as he led Akron-Westfield to a 75-32 War Eagle Conference boys basketball win over Clay Central-Everlythe Mavericks in Akron Friday.
Aaron Hartman also scored 13 points, Regan Frankl 12 and Layton Blake 11 for the Westerners (2-4). John Galm scored a dozen points and Cole Maaland 11 for CCE (0-7).
REMSEN ST. MARY’S 52, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 40: Spencer Schorg scored 20 points as the Remsen St. Mary’s boys basketball team improved to 5-2 with a 52-40 win over Harris-Lake Park 52-40 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Remsen, Iowa.
Bubba Sohn finished with 17 points for the Wolves (2-4) and Isaac Ihnen added 16.
OABCIG 68, RIDGE VIEW 37: Cooper DeJean scored 19 points as the OABCIG boys basketball team defeated Ridge View 68-37 in a Western Valley Conference game on Friday in Holstein, Iowa.
Landon Ray finished with 18 points for the Falcons (6-0) and Kaden Ladwig added 16.
Austin Degen and Jake Kliegl both had 10 points for Ridge View (3-4).
SOUTH O’BRIEN 62, UNITY CHRISTIAN 58: Jackson Louscher scored 22 points as the South O’Brien boys basketball team toppled No. 10 (2A) Unity Christian 62-58 in overtime in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Paullina, Iowa.
South O’Brien’s Zeke Lundquist scored with four seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 47-all.
South O’Brien scored the first six points of overtime and Unity Christian never came within two points in the extra period. Tristan Wilson made a pair of free throws with five seconds left to give South O’Brien a four-point lead.
Lundquist and Wilson both finished with nine points for South O’Brien (6-1).
Austin Van Donge scored 20 points for Unity Christian (6-1), Ethan Klompien had 17 and Micah Gosling added 11.
WEST SIOUX 63, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 62: Chase Ranschau scored nine points and scored the game-winning shot as the No. 7 (2A) West Sioux boys basketball team defeated Trinity Christian 63-62 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Hull, Iowa.
Hunter Dekkers finished with 18 points for West Sioux (8-0) and Baxter Walsh added 14.
Shane Kooima scored 16 points for Trinity Christian (4-3), Ethan Van Bemmel had 14 and Jerron Van Egdom added 10.
Coming out of a timeout, Ranschau made the game-winning shot off an inbounds playwith 2.1 seconds left to give West Sioux its first lead of the game.
Trinity Christian made a shot from half court, but the referees ruled that the clock had already expired.
South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 70, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 35: Mitchell Goodbary scored 19 points and Mitchell Goodbary 16 to lead the Chargers to a win in a Dakota XII Conference boys basetkball game played in Elk Point Friday. Adam Grashoff had nine points to lead the Huskies (0-3).
Nebraska
PONCA 63, EMERSON-HUBBARD 31: Carter Kingsbury scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Indians to a Lewis & Clark Conference win over the Pirates in a boys basketball game played in Ponca, Neb. Friday. Gage McGill also scored 12 points for Ponca.
Late Thursday
REMSEN ST. MARY’S 60, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 53: Nathan Keck scored a game-high 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as Kingsley-Pierson fell 60-53 to Remsen St. Mary’s in a non-conference boys basketball game at Kingsley Thursday night.
Remsen St. Mary’s (4-2) received 22 points from Spencer Schorg. Teammates Brayden Ricke and Brady Homan tallied 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Kingsley-Pierson slipped to 4-4.
RIVER VALLEY 46, STORM LAKE ST. MARY’S 31: Garrett Trapp scored 23 points as the River Valley boys basketball team improved to 4-2 with a 46-31 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a nonconference game on Thursday in Correctionville, Iowa.
Alex Merten led St. Mary’s (1-5) with 13 points.
CHEROKEE 91, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 54: Ryan Hurd made four three-point baskets while scoring a game-high 27 points and leading Cherokee to Thursday night's non-conference win at Sioux City.
Kobe Grell supplied 16 points, 10 steals, eight assists and six rebounds for Cherokee (5-3). Alex Paulsrud provided 13 points and 10 rebounds while Cole Pitts added 11 points.
Christian Heilbuth recorded a triple-double for Siouxland Christian (0-6), collecting 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocked shots. Jonah DeRoss added 13 points.