SIOUX CITY | Carter Kingsbury’s experience on the state tournament stage paid off in a big way for Ponca’s boys basketball team Friday night.
Kingsbury scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as the two-time defending Nebraska Class C2 state champions edged South Sioux City 64-60 in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Events Center.
The son of former University of Iowa basketball star Chris Kingsbury struggled with 1 of 10 field goal shooting in the first half, but came on strong in the second half. Enabling Coach Adam Poulosky’s Indians to lead from start to finish, Kingsbury, the squad’s leading scorer with an 18-point average, equaled his first-half output with seven third-quarter points and then made 7 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, when the Lewis and Clark Conference squad hung on, outscoring South Sioux City 25-22.
“He has played in a lot of big games,” said Poulosky. “He’s a very talented player. We run some ball-screen offense and he did a good job of reading those, when to pull up and shoot and when to refuse the screen and go to the basket and finish. He kind of got going there and helped us extend the lead. He made just enough free throws down the stretch.”
Gage McGill’s 15 points for Ponca (8-2) included 5 of 7 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter. Evan Anderson added 14 points and 14 rebounds.
South Sioux City (5-4) received 23 points from slippery 5-foot-9 junior Kaden Sailors. Elijah Strom added 12 points while 6-5 senior forward Brad Hartnett, who battled the likes of Anderson and 6-3 Jayde Reid throughout the night finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.
Coach Terry Comstock’s Cardinals overcame frigid 3 of 15 field goal shooting and an early 21-10 second-quarter deficit to make the game close. Anderson had scored Ponca’s first nine second-quarter points for the double-digit advantage, but the Cards received second-quarter three-point baskets from Sailors, Alex Zephier and Jake Aitken to suddenly pull within 24-21.
Those threes were a sign of things to come for South Sioux City, which used the combination of Aitken’s three and 3 of 4 free throw shooting from Strom to creep within 39-38 as the third quarter closed.
Try as hard as they could, South Sioux City was never able to tie the game. A steal/layup combination from Sailors trimmed the deficit to 49-47 with 4:08 left to play, but Ponca responded with an 11-5 run to take their largest fourth-quarter lead at 60-52 as Kingsbury made a pair of free throws with 56.3 seconds left.
Kingsbury and Anderson also collected clutch defensive boards following missed free throws from Sailors and Hartnett. Poulosky also felt his squad handled South Sioux City’s pressure defense, limiting themselves to just 11 turnovers.
“We knew they were going to run that halfcourt trap pressure that they do,” said Poulosky. “Last summer when we played them, we didn’t handle it very well. Tonight we did and we made them pay. When they tried to trap us, we broke the press and got some layups.
“Gage McGill did a fantastic job on Sailors. Sailors is a great player, he’s a good scorer and he’s quick. Gage kept him in front most of the time and made it tough for him.”