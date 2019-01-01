GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge trailed Wayne by two points going into halftime of the championship game of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout.
LCC came out strong defensively in the third quarter and took the lead by holding Wayne to 11 points. That gave LCC a three-point lead and a 21-point fourth quarter gave LCC the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout title with a 67-62 win over Wayne on Monday.
Isac Riefenrath led LCC with 29 points and Noah Scuutte added 21 points.
Tryus Eischeid had 23 points for Wayne and Shea Sweetland had 10 points.
In the third place game, Hartington Cedar Catholic defeated Pender 82-39. Cedar Catholic scored 31 points in the first quarter to jump out to a double-digit lead.
Myles Thoene led Cedar Catholic with 21 points, Matthew Becker had 15 points and Tate Thoene added 11 points.
Sam Mailloux scored 20 points for Pender.
CROFTON 47, WYNOT 43: Crofton was down by eight points going into halftime after being outscored 20-5 in the second quarter by Wynot. But Crofton held Wynot to 14 points in the second half to force overtime and then held Wynot to only two points in overtime to pull out a 47-43 win on Monday.
Connor Dahl led Crofton with 11 points and six rebounds. Cody Crosley had 10 points and six rebounds and Brad Tomasek added 10 points.
For Wynot, Landon Wieseler had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Nate Wieseler added 12 poitns and Garrett Lange had eight rebounds.
WISNER-PILGER 48, PONCA 44: Ponca's comeback attempt against Wisner-Pilger fell short on Monday. Ponca trailed 22-20 at halftime and were held to 11 points in the third quarter as Wisner-Pilger went up by eight points.
Ponca held Wisner-Pilger to nine points in the fourth quarter but couldn't make up enough of the deficit in a 48-44 loss.
Carter Kingsbury had a double-double in the loss with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Anderson had seven points, nine reobunds and five assists.