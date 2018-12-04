SERGEANT BLUFF -- Jake Layman might be the best player Missouri River Activities Conference boys basketball fans haven’t heard of.
Simply put, Layman is a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward who makes Sergeant Bluff-Luton a lot better. Layman scored 10 points in the first quarter, had 16 by halftime and finished with 20 for a squad that posted a 68-53 MRAC victory over Bishop Heelan Tuesday night.
Daniel Wright, a 6-8 junior forward, complements Layman well. One of three returning starters from last year’s 15-10 squad that reached the Class 3A state basketball tournament, Wright added 13 points, including a pair of second-quarter three-point baskets.
Coach Adam Vander Schaaf’s squad, now 2-1 on the season, entered the game with four players boasting double-figure scoring averages. Each of them reached twin totals, with Sam DeMoss and Conner Groves, also a pair of returning state tournament starters, finishing with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
It was the first time that Vander Schaaf’s team had four double-figure scorers in a game this young season. Another key for the Warriors was the defense of Deric Fitzgerald, as he held the Crusaders’ scoring leader, Samuel O’Hern, to five points, 19 less than he scored during a 63-55 loss at Spirit Lake last Thursday.
Bishop Heelan (0-2), which fell to the Warriors for the third straight time in the series, received 18 points from Drew Olson. Tommy Schiltz added 13 and Cole Hogue ended with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Layman averaged 2.3 points off the bench while playing in all 25 games for the Warriors a year ago. He made a three-point basket to start the game, he slashed his way to the basket and he scored two first-half offensive rebound baskets.
Layman was also part of a 5-0 spurt that enabled Sergeant Bluff-Luton to stretch a narrow 13-10 lead in the closing minute of the first quarter. The spree began as 6-3 junior Austin Freiberg blocked a Schiltz shot, then sprinted to the hoop for a basket, two of the nine points the Warriors scored off turnovers in the first half.
Layman sank a free throw to complete a three-point play after he was fouled by Jackson Thompson with 22 seconds left in first frame. Sergeant Bluff-Luton didn’t stop there, as it outscored the Crusaders 29-10 in the second quarter.
The Warriors made 10 of their first 11 field goal attempts in the first 4½ minutes of the second period. Wright, who passed for 2,423 yards and 26 touchdowns for a 10-2 team that reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state football playoffs, made each of his two three-point attempts in a 25-4 run, his second three of the game producing a commanding 43-16 lead.
Wright scored 10 first-half points and finished with seven rebounds, tying DeMoss for the team lead. Groves, who averaged 10.9 points per game as a sophomore for the 17-10 squad that reached the 3A state tournament finals (15.0 ppg last season), had a steal/layup combination in the frame.
Trailing 47-22 at halftime, Coach Andy Foster’s Crusaders committed 10 third-quarter turnovers, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton didn’t score off any of the miscues.
Heelan had closed the first half with Hogue and Schiltz each scoring a basket off turnovers. The visitors outscored the Warriors 31-21 in the second half.
Olson scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, seven of those points coming in the final frame. The closest Heelan came was 63-49 as Schiltz hit a free throw to complete a three-point play after he was fouled on the basket by Nick Muller.
MRAC action for both teams resumes Friday. Heelan will host North while Sergeant Bluff-Luton will play at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.