OMAHA – Cliff McCray recorded his third triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Sioux City West boys basketball team defeated top-ranked (B) and undefeated Omaha Skutt 74-71 in overtime here Thursday.
With the game tied at 61-all late in regulation, West (6-1) made a shot as time expired but it was waved off after being ruled to not have been released before the buzzer.
“We just dug deep and played hard-nosed defense in overtime,” said West Coach Coco Cofield. “They don’t make many mistakes.”
McCray then scored all 13 of West’s points in the overtime period.
“He just took over the game,” said Cofield. “He just became a different player at that moment in time. He put us on his back. It was fun to see from a player like that.”
McCray, a Southwest Minnesota State recruit, made 15 of 15 free throws in the game too.
Kyrel Hanks finished with 13 points for the Wolverines and Adien Belt added nine.
Tyson Gordon finished with 28 points and eight assists for Skutt (6-1). T.J. Skradski scored 14 points and Andrew Merfeld added 10.
“I give credit where credit is due, Skutt is a great team. We played hard-nosed defense and ended the year on the right note.”
West’s lone loss was a 69-65 loss at Sioux City East on Dec. 7.
West plays next against Denison-Schleswig at the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Event Center on Jan. 3.