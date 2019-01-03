SIOUX CITY | Micah McWell knows full well that basketball is a game of runs.
McWell scored two straight fourth-quarter baskets, the first coming following a steal/layup combination for a 53-38 lead. His offense enabled the Wolverines to maintain a double-digit advantage.
Still, it wasn’t always easy for West during Thursday night’s action at the 13th annual CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic. Denison-Schleswig bolted to a 13-4 lead, making each of its first six baskets, but West responded with a 21-2 charge on the way to a 62-49 victory at the Tyson Events Center.
“You know, I think they came out with a lot of energy and we struggled matching it right away,” said McWell, who scored a game-high 20 points in the Wolverines’ fourth consecutive victory.
“We had to buckle down and play as a team. Our coach stresses, find the open man and make the easy bucket. That’s what we’ve been working on over the summer, but also leading up to these games.”
McWell reached the 20-point margin for the third time this season and Coach CoCo Cofield’s squad has won each of those games. The slippery 6-foot-3 senior guard/forward scored four of his six opening-quarter points in the 14-2 spurt that concluded the frame, including the basket with 38 seconds left that produced a 16-15 lead.
“Denison’s a good team. I give them all the credit,” said Cofield. “They had a good game plan. They have a good post player (Goanar Biliew). They also have a good guard (Charlie Wiebers). They played with a lot of heart and they took it to us. It took energy and effort for us to come back. If we get energy, effort and play with a lot of heart, that’s half of the battle.
“Micah was shooting the ball really well. Tonight, he had a good shooting percentage. He played good defense, but we have to play a lot better defense as a whole.”
Marcus McCray scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for West (7-1). Cliff McCray, a Southwest Minnesota State recruit, added 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Goanar Biliew scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for Denison-Schleswig (6-3) while Charlie Wiebers added 11 points and five rebounds.
Four of the Monarchs’ baskets in that splendid 6-for-6 start came from Biliew, a 6-foot-8 junior born in the United States, but his parents are originally from South Sudan. Biliew scored his early offense in the game’s first three minutes, one of those shots connected from the free throw line.
As the first-half progressed, 6-5 Adien Belt provided sharp defense against Biliew, who missed each of his four second-quarter attempts. West scored five points off two turnovers in the first-quarter comeback, a three-pointer from Kyrel Hanks and McWell’s inside shot from Micah McWell.
The lead ballooned to 23-15 as Adien Belt made a three-point basket, but Denison-Schleswig went on a 12-6 run in the final 5 ½ minutes of the second quarter, pulling within 29-27 on a basket from 6-3 Austin Korner. However, two consecutive three-point baskets from Cliff McCray were part of 12-3 early third-quarter run that enabled West to regain the double-digit advantage for keeps.
West has had at least three double-digit scorers in six of its last seven games heading into Saturday’s game against West Des Moines Valley.
“I think it’s just about us having fun,” said McWell. “We’re playing for one another rather than individuals. When we play as a team, it’s fun to come and win. That’s why we’re having the great start we are now.”
Denison-Schleswig will host Atlantic in a Hawkeye 10 Conference game Friday night.