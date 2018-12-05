KINGSLEY, Iowa --Nathan Keck recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds and also scored his 1,000th career points as the Kingsley-Pierson boys basketball team downed Westwood 61-34 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Kingsley, Iowa.
Tyler Sitzmann scored 14 points for Kingsley-Pierson (2-1).
Carter Copple finished with 11 points for the Rebels (1-2).
RIDGE VIEW 53, RIVER VALLEY 45: Jacob Tokheim scored 14 points and Austin Degen added 12 as the Ridge View boys basketball team downed River Valley 53-45 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday in Correctionville, Iowa.
Garrett Trapp finished with 23 points for River Valley (2-1).
SIOUX CENTER 73, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 60: Cade Bleeker continued his rapid start in his season season, scoring 20 points while leading Sioux Center to a 73-60 victory over Sibley-Ocheyedan in a Siouxland Conference boys’ basketball contest in Sibley on Tuesday.
Bleeker added five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in a well-rounded performance. Kayden Glade and Wilson Harshbarger contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively as the Warriors improved to 3-0 on the year.
Sophomore Carter Brouwer led a quartet of double-figure scorers for Sibley-Ocheyedan.
Brouwer connected on a pair of 3-pointers, part of his 14-point effort. Teammate Lane Tangeman scored 13, while Grant Brouwer and Caleb Mayer chipped in 12 points apiece.
The Generals fell to 1-2 with the loss.
OABCIG 52, MVAOCOU 41: Seniors Landon Ray and Kaden Ladwig fueled OABCIG in a 52-41 victory over MVAOCOU in a Western Valley Conference boys’ basketball contest on Tuesday in Mapleton. Ray and Ladwig made a combined 11 free throws as the visitors built an early 9-point lead in registering their second victory in as many games.
Sophomore Cooper Dejean added nine points, six assists and five rebounds for Coach Steve Brown’s unit. Ladwig garnered eight rebounds for the Falcons.
The host Rams fell to 1-2 with the loss.
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 56, WEBSTER CITY 44: Seniors Zane Neubaum and Jared Birks combined for 37 of South Central Calhoun’s 56 points in a 56-44 victory at Webster City on Tuesday.
Neubaum, who cashed in a pair of 3-pointers in his 24-point salvo, added 11 rebounds in the win. Birks had seven boards as part of his 13-point effort.
The Titans boosted their record to 4-1, while the Lynx fell to 0-2.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 56, MMCRU 42: Shane Kooima scored 14 points and garnered eight rebounds in spearheading a balanced effort for Trinity Christian as the Tigers downed MMCRU, 56-42, in a War Eagle Conference boys’ basketball contest on Tuesday.
Fellow senior Ethan Van Bemmel scored nine points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists in the road triumph, one that pushed Trinity’s mark to 2-1 on the season.
The Royals, meantime, fell to 0-3.
ROCK VALLEY 65, OKOBOJI 62: Brayton Van Kekerix and Jaxson Rus scored 16 points apiece as Rock Valley rallied from a 49-42 third-quarter to defeat Okoboji in a Siouxland Conference game played at Milford, Iowa, on Tuesday night.
Lucas Lorenzen scored 19 points for Okoboji. Double-digit scoring was also provided by Cris Halbur (16), Jamison Helmers (11) and Kyle Martin (10).