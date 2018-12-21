SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa | South Dakota State boys basketball recruit Owen Coburn scored 27 points and grabbed 20 rebounds Friday night while leading Spirit Lake’s boys basketball team to a 74-58 non-conference win over Pocahontas Area.
Creighton Morisch made eight three-point baskets while adding 26 points for Spirit Lake (6-2). Brent Scott tallied eight points as the Indians won for the fourth time in the last five games.
Christian Davidson led Pocahontas Area with 19 points. Jace Davidson added 18.
NEWELL-FONDA 76, WOODBURY CENTRAL 45: Junior Bryce Coppock swished five three-pointers as part of a game-high 26-point effort in pacing Newell-Fonda to a 76-45 triumph over Woodbury Central in a non-conference boys' basketball fray in Moville on Friday.
Coppock's outburst actually lowered his average as he entered the game with an eye-popping 30-point per game clip, good for second place among Class 1A scorers.
Treyton Mahler scored eight for the Mustangs, who reeled off 11 straight points after falling behind, 5-0, to start the contest, and led 22-9 after the opening stanza. Newell-Fonda improved to 4-4 with the win.
Senior Ryan Bormann tallied 10 points in leading the hosts. Mitchell Countryman, a junior, added nine points for a Wildcat unit that slipped to 1-11 on the season.
Late Thursday
AR-WE-VA 56, WESTWOOD 38: Drew Schurke’s game-high 19 points lifted undefeated (7-0) Ar-We-Va to a 56-38 non-conference win over Westwood Thursday night.
Sam Miller paced Westwood (3-5) with 13 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 71, SHENANDOAH 37: Goanar Bilew and Charlie Wiebers each scored 14 points while leading Denison-Schleswig to Thursday night’s Hawkeye 10 Conference victory.
Austin Korner added 11 points for Denison-Schleswig (6-2, 3-0 Hawkeye 10), which jumped to a 21-8 lead after the game’s first eight minutes. Dawson Dorhout claimed 10 rebounds.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 81, WEST MONONA 68: Jonah DeRoos scored 41 points for Siouxland Christian, which won for the second time in the last three games during Thursday night’s Western Valley Conference contest at Onawa.
Christian Heilbuth scored 20 points for Siouxland Christian (2-7). Jayden Peterson added 16.
Dylan Collison led West Monona (1-9) with 26 points while Calvin Coffman added 14.
STORM LAKE 75, OABCIG 68: A trio of double-digit scorers helped direct Storm Lake to a 75-68 victory over OABCIG in a boys’ basketball non-conference tilt at Storm Lake on Thursday.
Senior Malga Yanga netted 22 points, while fellow seniors Mach Nyaw and Cham Deng finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Senior Malou Chakoutchok paced Storm Lake (5-3) with 10 rebounds while adding eight points.
Senior Kaden Ladwig pumped in 29 points to pace OABCIG (7-1), while sophomore Cooper DeJean tallied 28 before fouling out. Ladwig, who is averaging better than 21 points per game, had five three-point makes on the night.
SPENCER 74, EMMETSBURG 32: The Spencer Tigers built a 28-point halftime lead and cruised to their fourth consecutive victory, a 74-32 decision over Emmetsburg in a non-conference boys’ basketball match at Spencer Fieldhouse on Thursday.
Senior Chase Hough connected on seven of eight field goals, including a glossy six-for-seven effort from the three-point stripe in reaching the 20-point plateau. Classmate Michael Storey scored 12 points and led Spencer (5-3) with seven rebounds.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 85, HARTLEY HMS 47: Senior Grant Brouwer netted four three-point bombs on his way to a 24-point effort, leading Sibley-Ocheyedan in an 85-47 non-conference boys’ basketball victory over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Sibley on Thursday.
Brouwer connected on four of six three-point tries, part of a 9-14 effort from the field. Sophomores Carter Brouwer and Trevor Doeden tallied 16 and 12 points, respectively, as the Generals improved to 5-4.
The visiting Hawks, who suffered the short side of a 26-8 third quarter, slipped to 2-5.