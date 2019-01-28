IDA GROVE, Iowa – Cooper DeJean scored 37 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while leading OABCIG’s boys basketball team to a 74-53 win over Kingsley-Pierson in a semifinal game at the Western Valley Conference Tournament Monday night.
DeJean made six three-point baskets for OABCIG (15-2) which will face Lawton-Bronson in Saturday night’s Western Valley Conference final at Sloan. Landon Ray added 19 points.
Nathan Keck led Kingsley-Pierson with 23 points.
LAWTON-BRONSON 63, MVAOCOU 60: Ben Thelander scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while helping Lawton-Bronson’s boys to a Western Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game Monday night at Lawton.
Max Fluent scored a game-high 23 points for Lawton-Bronson.
Chase Pester paced MVAOCOU with 18 points. Ely Fundermann and Dylan Blake each added 16.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 71, WEST MONONA 53: In a game of scoring spurts it was a 28-3 run and some long-range shooting that fueled Woodbury Central in a 71-53 victory over West Monona in a Western Valley Conference boys' basketball tournament consolation contest at Moville on Monday.
The hosts jumped out early, using Matt Carney's trio of 3-pointers in building a 20-15 lead after the opening eight minutes.
West Monona then outpointed the Wildcats, 17-0, in the first 6.5 minutes of the second quarter, turning that deficit into a 32-20 Spartan lead.
Carney and his teammates responded by scoring the final six points of the half to enter the locker-room trailing, 32-26.
The third quarter and the opening portion of the fourth were all WC blue and white as the Wildcats surged, riding nine second-half treys, the bulk of them taking place during a 28-3 rally that ultimately decided the contest.
Carney, a junior, sank four 3-pointers on his way to 26 points for the victors. Classmate Mitchell Countryman had a pair of treys in a 17-point effort, while senior Derek Hytrek swished three 3-pointers in an 11-point night. The hosts drained 13 from the arc in moving to 4-15 on the season.
A trio of Spartan seniors paced West Monona in Calvin Coffman, Damon Wiggins and Dylan Collison, who scored 16, 14 and 11, respectively. With the setback, West Monona's record equals that of Woodbury Central at 4-15.
RIVER VALLEY 52, RIDGE VIEW 39: Garrett Trapp scored 15 points and Chris Todd added 14 as River Valley posted a consolation round win at the Western Valley Conference Tournament.
Beau Claussen led Ridge View with 11 points, one more than Caleb Kistenmacker.
GIRLS
STORM LAKE ST. MARY’S 42, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 35: Lizzie Lenhart scored 22 points while leading Storm Lake St. Mary’s to Monday night’s non-conference victory.
Danika Demers added 12 points for Storm Lake St. Mary’s while Remsen St. Mary’s received 22 from Sydney Schroeder.