LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Bubba Sohn scored 21 points and dished out seven assists as the Harris-Lake Park boys basketball team defeated Akron-Westfield 57-54 in a War Eagle Conference game here Friday.
Luke Gunderson recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for HL-P (2-2) while Abdulla Elbuytari had 10 points.
Nick Jacobs finished with 16 points for Akron-Westfield (1-3) and Reagan Frankl added 11.
Akron-Westfield led 25-23 at halftime, but HL-P took a double-digit lead in the third quarter. Akron-Westfield trimmed the lead to three points in the final minutes, but never came any closer.
The Westerners had three shots to tie the game in the final seconds but missed all three.
WESTWOOD 60, WOODBURY CENTRAL 51: Ben Brekke scored 14 points to lead the Rebels to a win over the Wildcats in a Western Valley Conference boys basketball game played in Sloan Friday.
Sam Miller and Harrison East also chipped in 13 points apiece for Westwood (2-2 overall and 2-1 WVC). The Rebels led 31-18 at the half
Mitchell Countryman had a game-high 16 points to lead Woodbury Central (0-6 overall and 0-3 WVC). Carter Bleil also had 13 points and Cain Schmitt 11 for the Wildcats, who pulled within five points early in the fourth quarter but could come no closer.
RIVER VALLEY 57, MVAOCOU 50: Garrett Trapp scored 21 points as the River Valley boys basketball team defeated MVAOCOU 57-50 in a Western Valley Conference game on Friday in Correctionville, Iowa.
Ashton Lichtenberg finished with 12 points for River Valley (3-1) and Chris Todd added 10.
Calvin Ferris and Ely Fundermann both scored 14 points for MVAOCOU (2-2) and Chase Pester had 11.
River Valley made 5 of 6 free throws at the end of the game to help seal the win.
RIDGE VIEW 66, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 47: Jake Tokheim scored 26 points as the Ridge View boys basketball team defeated Kingsley-Pierson 66-47 in a Western Valley Conference game on Friday in Holstein, Iowa.
Caleb Kistenmacher had 15 points for the Raptors (2-2).
Nathan Keck led Kingsley-Pierson (3-2) with 15 points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 56, MANSON NORTHWEST WEBSTER 52: Hunter Decker scored 21 points for Sioux Central as the Rebels defeated Manson Northwest Webster 56-52 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Friday in Manson, Iowa.
Prestan Samson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Rebels (4-0) and Logan Grote had 11 points.
Kaden Hanson scored 22 points for Northwest Webster (0-5) and Riley Peters added 11.
Sioux Central led by 12 in the second half, but the Cougars trimmed it to 51-50 with around a minute left in the game. Caleb Rock made a free throw with just seconds remaining to give Sioux Central a four-point lead.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 51, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 43: Austin Van Donge scored 21 points as the Unity Christian boys basketball team defeated Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51-43 in a War Eagle Conference game on Friday in Orange City, Iowa.
Damon Dekkers finished with 10 points for Unity Christian (4-0)
Cade Schiphoff scored 12 points for HMS (1-2) while Ivan Abonce and Nick Smyth both had 10.